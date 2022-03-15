Skip to main content

BREAKING: Atlanta Falcons Join Deshaun Watson Texans Trade Chase

Could the Falcons swoop in and walk away with Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson will spend what seems like his final hours as a member of the Houston Texans taking meetings from several different organizations.

And now comes word from ESPN that the Atlanta Falcons - Watson's hometown team - are also entering the chase.

Monday evening, Watson met with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints in Houston. The Panthers and Saints remain serious contenders to acquire Watson.

While the amount of baggage Watson comes with is nothing to gloss over, last week's "not guilty" verdict in his criminal charges make him likely to return to the NFL next season after not playing in 2021.

But do the Falcons have a realistic chance to land Watson?

houston-texans-deshaun-watson-atlanta-falcons
The Falcons currently hold the No. 8 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, which would give the Texans two top-10 picks. But more notably, the Texans could have two options at quarterback who could be the heir apparent to Watson.

Houston general manager Nick Caserio has placed an asking price of three first-round draft picks, additional draft capital and players for Watson.

Watson, 26, missed the entire 2021 campaign due to off-field legal troubles and an unfulfilled trade request. During his first four seasons in the league, Watson has thrown for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.

What would the Falcons do with former MVP Ryan? That's a complication, obviously. But with Ryan approaching the twilight of his career and Watson entering his prime, the Falcons have to be silly to not consider making this upgrade.

