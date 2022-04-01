Skip to main content

Houston Pro Day: Which Defensive Lineman Caught Falcons Eye?

The Atlanta Falcons showed significant interest in Houston's defensive lineman David Anenih at Pro Day.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston held its annual Pro Day Friday morning for 15 prospects entering the 2022 NFL Draft. First Team All-AAC honoree Logan Hall was the most intriguing prospect auditioning in front of 29 NFL scouts. But Houston's defensive lineman David Anenih caught the eye of the Atlanta Falcons.

Following Houston's Pro Day at TDECU Stadium, Falcons' outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino met with Anenih privately. Anenih played five seasons at Houston, where he finished his collegiate career with 98 tackles, 20.0 sacks and seven forced fumbles. 

NFL DRAFT

NFL Draft

"We had a great talk together," Anenih said. "We spent most of the time talking about the difference between a 3-4 defense and 4-3 defense. He liked my performance today. He liked the way I got off the ball. He liked my speed. We had a great conversation."

Anenih is one of the most solid defensive linemen in his class. And he is the ideal prospect for Falcons' defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who runs a 3-4 defensive scheme. Anenih said he is most comfortable playing for a team that runs a similar 3-4 defense to the University of Houston. 

