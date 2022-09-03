The Atlanta Falcons are hopeful the recent injury to nickel defender Isaiah Oliver is only temporary. Still, as the season begins, Oliver is set to start the year on the injured reserve.

Oliver underwent knee surgery following the 2021 season. Falcons coach Arthur Smith elected to hold out the fifth-year defender for the first two preseason to limit further damage, but elect to play him in the preseason finale win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Falcons Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Terrell knows how effective Oliver can be in the slot. So far, he’s been pleased with Oliver’s work ethic as he tries to get back on the field full-time.

"He's been getting better every day," Terrell said. "Now he's out of his brace, and you can tell he's moving more fluidity. He's being a leader, as well.”

Oliver, a former second-round pick out of Colorado, was asked to move inside prior to the start of the 2021 season thanks to his tackling skills. But then, in a game against the Washington Commanders, Oliver blitzed quarterback Taylor Henicke, was blocked by running back J.D. McKissic, and then missed the remainder of the season after suffering extensive damage.

Late last month, Oliver said his goal was to be ready for the season-opener against the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons are projected to play either cornerback Dee Alford or safety Richie Grant in the slot. Oliver will miss the first four games, but Terrell is certain that once Oliver returns, he’ll make an immediate impact.

“He's a team player, just one of those guys you can always tip your hat to,” Terrell said.

For his career, Oliver has recorded 166 total tackles, 27 pass deflections and an interception. The Falcons will host the Saints on Sept. 11.

