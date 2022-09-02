Do Falcons Have NFL's Worst Offense?

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and their offense this season.

With a quarterback who hasn't started a game since 2019, a running back who hasn't started a full season at the position and a rookie wide receiver leading the way, there isn't a whole lot of confidence in the Atlanta offense.

NFL.com recently ranked every offensive set of "triplets" ... the top quarterback, running back and receiver for a team. The Falcons ranked 27th in the league out of 32.

Here's NFL.com's reasoning behind their low ranking ...

I'm happy to see Mariota get another chance as a starter in the NFL, but it's slim pickings in Atlanta this year. Patterson exceeded every imaginable expectation for him last year, earning his 17th-place ranking. I'm not sure his ceiling extends much higher, though. Pitts, meanwhile, was a stud as a rookie and is only getting started. Drake London looms as a potentially explosive contributor, but until they prove it with their play, this is where the Falcons will stand.

There's a lot of reason for optimism and the Falcons could excel, but there's more uncertainty than anything.

Mariota hasn't started a game since he was quarterbacking the Tennessee Titans in 2019, but the former Heisman Trophy winner looked good in the preseason, so there's reason to believe in the new signal-caller.

Patterson was the team's biggest surprise and most valuable player for the Falcons last season. While it's hard to see him duplicate his 2021 success, there's still potential for the 31-year-old to have another successful season in Atlanta.

London didn't show much during the preseason after injuring his knee against the Detroit Lions, but he'll have every opportunity to prove why he was the first wide receiver taken in this year's NFL Draft.

The Falcons open the season a week from Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

