Skip to main content
Falcons 14, Jaguars 12 Halftime: Running Backs Charging Atlanta Into Lead

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons 14, Jaguars 12 Halftime: Running Backs Charging Atlanta Into Lead

The running backs have been strong in today's first half.

The Atlanta Falcons are heading into the locker room with their heads up high and a 14-12 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the first play of the game resulted in a Desmond Ridder interception, the Falcons defense was able to hold the Jaguars out of the end zone with a short field.

After his first drive, Ridder settled down and led a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to put the Falcons ahead for the first time.

The Falcons nearly surrendered a second field goal drive on the ensuing possession, but kicker Jake Verity missed a 46-yarder to keep the game at 7-3.

The Jags were able to grab one more field goal in the middle of the second quarter after the Falcons gave them a short field to work with on a punt return.

Later in the second quarter, the Jags went three-and-out for the first time in the game deep in their own territory, but then came the play of the game so far.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Tyler Allgeier

BLOCK! Falcons Swat Jaguars Punt Into TD

Linebacker Quinton Bell came through in the clutch.

By Jeremy Brener
penning 2

Saints OT Trevor Penning Suffers Foot Injury; Will He Play Week 1 vs. Falcons?

Penning was drafted in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.

By Jeremy Brener
Allgeier
Play

WATCH: Falcons Rookies Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier Connect for TD

The Falcons are on the board!

By Jeremy Brener

Falcons linebacker Quinton Bell blocked Logan Cooke's punt just outside of the 5-yard line. It was recovered by rookie linebacker DeAngelo Malone, who fell on it just outside of the end zone.

On the next play, running back Qadree Ollison charged into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown.

Ollison's touchdown run marked his fourth carry of the day. He's now racked up 21 yards in the first half, leading the team alongside Caleb Huntley.

Ollison, Huntley and fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier have all contributed to the team's lead in the first half and continue to make the race for the backup running back job extremely difficult.

In the second half, we'll keep an eye on who can break away from the pack.

The Falcons lead 14-12 heading into the locker room.

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier
News

BLOCK! Falcons Swat Jaguars Punt Into TD

By Jeremy Brener
penning 2
News

Saints OT Trevor Penning Suffers Foot Injury; Will He Play Week 1 vs. Falcons?

By Jeremy Brener
Allgeier
News

WATCH: Falcons Rookies Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier Connect for TD

By Jeremy Brener
Deion Jones
News

Falcons LB Deion Jones Makes 2022 Debut vs. Jaguars

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel Flick
WalkerJags
News

Desmond Ridder Throws Two INTs, but Falcons Lead Jaguars 14-12 at Half: Live Game Log

By Daniel Flick
Trevor Lawrence
News

Jaguars vs. Falcons GAMEDAY: QB Trevor Lawrence, Several Starters OUT

By Jeremy Brener
falcons jaguars preseason
News

Falcons vs. Jags: Final Roster Evaluations, How to Watch

By Timm Hamm
TerrellM
News

Falcons vs. Jaguars 3 to Watch: Who Needs a Big Performance in Preseason Finale?

By Daniel Flick