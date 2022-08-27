Falcons 14, Jaguars 12 Halftime: Running Backs Charging Atlanta Into Lead

The Atlanta Falcons are heading into the locker room with their heads up high and a 14-12 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the first play of the game resulted in a Desmond Ridder interception, the Falcons defense was able to hold the Jaguars out of the end zone with a short field.

After his first drive, Ridder settled down and led a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to put the Falcons ahead for the first time.

The Falcons nearly surrendered a second field goal drive on the ensuing possession, but kicker Jake Verity missed a 46-yarder to keep the game at 7-3.

The Jags were able to grab one more field goal in the middle of the second quarter after the Falcons gave them a short field to work with on a punt return.

Later in the second quarter, the Jags went three-and-out for the first time in the game deep in their own territory, but then came the play of the game so far.

Falcons linebacker Quinton Bell blocked Logan Cooke's punt just outside of the 5-yard line. It was recovered by rookie linebacker DeAngelo Malone, who fell on it just outside of the end zone.

On the next play, running back Qadree Ollison charged into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown.

Ollison's touchdown run marked his fourth carry of the day. He's now racked up 21 yards in the first half, leading the team alongside Caleb Huntley.

Ollison, Huntley and fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier have all contributed to the team's lead in the first half and continue to make the race for the backup running back job extremely difficult.

In the second half, we'll keep an eye on who can break away from the pack.

The Falcons lead 14-12 heading into the locker room.