Saints OT Trevor Penning Suffers Foot Injury; Will He Play Week 1 vs. Falcons?

The New Orleans Saints suffered a crushing blow Saturday as their rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning tore a ligament in his foot. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Penning, the 19th overall pick in April's NFL Draft, was competing for the starting left tackle job, but it appears he won't be able to see the field at the beginning of the season. With the Atlanta Falcons on the schedule Week 1, it looks like the rookie might miss his debut.

This is a difficult situation for the Saints considering the team traded back into the first round to select a second player. The team also picked Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave with the No. 11 pick.

Penning has made the headlines for the wrong reasons this summer. He was kicked out of practice multiple times at the early part of training camp after starting multiple fights with his teammates.

With Penning out, it could mean good news for the Falcons' pass rush, which is looking to bounce back this season. Atlanta only recorded 18 sacks a year ago, a number it is hoping to increase this season.

James Hurst, a nine-year veteran who went undrafted in 2014, is expected to be the team's starter with Penning out. Hurst is in his third season with the Saints and has started 23 games for the team since 2020.

The Falcons meet the Saints in two weeks on Sept. 11 to kick off the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.