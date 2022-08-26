Falcons Know Your Enemy: 5 Jaguars Questions to Answer

It's the final week of the preseason and the Atlanta Falcons are set to host Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

We spoke with Jaguar Report publisher John Shipley to gain a better understanding of the Jaguars' current state of affairs and to preview what this weekend's game could look like.

1) How has second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked in camp so far? Any chance we'll see him in Saturday's game?

I think he has looked noticeably improved. There are certainly some issues Lawrence has had at times in camp and in the preseason, but that is because he is a young second-year quarterback. What has been more important than the occasional miss -- which all passers have -- has been the tangible steps forward Lawrence has taken.

Lawrence has overall improved his patience within his game, taking his time to make multiple reads, move safeties off with his eyes and trust his pass protection, even in just three preseason quarters. He hasn't had a single turnover or three-and-out in the preseason, which is a big improvement from a year ago.

It seems unlikely we see Lawrence on Saturday. He might dress for the game just as a third quarterback in case of emergencies, but the Jaguars signed quarterback Jake Luton earlier this week to give them four active quarterbacks. With C.J. Beathard set to miss the game, the Jaguars can afford to just play Luton and rookie quarterback EJ Perry.

2) Georgia pass-rusher Travon Walker has been a focal point for Jaguars' training camp. What have you observed from him so far?

There have been frankly zero questions about the Jaguars' then-controversial selection of Travon Walker at No. 1 overall.

Anyone who wasn't on board with the selection in April has more than likely come around after Walker's impressive camp and preseason. He is one of the most physical and athletic players on the field on each down, something that has shown up consistently in the run defense so far.

As a pass-rusher, two things are clear about Walker: he is still a work in progress, but he can make an impact. Walker has special strength and length as a pass-rusher and when combined with his explosion, he has shown the ability to simply put linemen on skates. He is still clearly developing his pass-rush tool box and overall plan, but he already has made plays based on his traits alone, traits that have also helped him be a special defender on stunts.

3) How has former Falcons LB Foye Oluokun looked in camp so far?

Foyesade Oluokun hasn't reinvited the linebacker position or anything during his first camp with the Jaguars, but he has been exactly the player the Jaguars were hoping to get.

Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell called him a security blanket this week and he has been exactly that, often helping fix the holes in the defense and giving the Jaguars' defense versatility to run different things on defense. He has also been one of the leaders of the defense, something that goes beyond numbers and production.

4) Name one player on offense and defense Atlanta fans should keep an eye on who needs to play well in this game to make the team

Jeff Cotton Jr. on offense and Jay Tufele on defense.

Cotton Jr. has been a productive playmaker in each of the last two training camps and now has a shot to potentially contend for the final receiver spot on the roster thanks to his potential. Tufele, meanwhile, has a great chance to make the team and make an impact following Malcom Brown's release, but he does have to fend off Israel Antwine.

5) What's your prediction for today's game and for the Jags' season?

I think the Falcons win by a couple of possessions, just because the Jaguars' backup units have struggled this preseason. I do think 6-7 wins for the Jaguars this year isn't out of the question. That isn't a good season, but it is a heck of an improvement from 3-14 a year ago.