Falcons vs. Jets DEFENSE Snap Counts: Rookie LBs Lead The Way

Take a look at Monday night's snap counts.

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to improve at the linebacker position with the infusion of a youth movement.

While this may not bring immediate success, it could bring long-term quality to the Atlanta linebacking corps.

In this week's snap counts, Arthur Smith gave two rookie linebackers in particular the most snaps out of anyone on the defense.

Falcons vs. Jets, Preseason Week 2 Defense Snap Counts

PlayerSnapsPercentage

Nate Landman, LB

32

56

Troy Andersen, LB

32

56

Corey Ballentine, CB

31

54

Teez Tabor, FS

29

51

Lafayette Pitts, CB

29

51

Timothy Horne, DT

26

46

Abdullah Anderson, DE

25

44

Dorian Etheridge, LB

24

42

Dean Marlowe, SS

23

40

Mike Ford, CB

23

40

Darren Hall, CB

23

40

DeAngelo Malone, LB

22

39

Arnold Ebiketie, LB

22

39

Jordan Brailford, LB

22

39

Henry Black, SS

21

37

Matt Hankins, SS

21

37

Nick Thurman, DE

18

32

Dee Alford, CB

18

32

Quinton Bell, LB

16

28

Jalen Dalton, DT

16

28

Erik Harris, FS

15

26

Derrick Tangelo, DT

14

25

Kuony Deng, LB

13

23

Richie Grant, SS

13

23

Rashaan Evans, LB

13

23

Mykal Walker, LB

13

23

Jaylinn Hawkins, FS

13

23

Ade Ogundeji, LB

11

19

Lorenzo Carter, LB

11

19

Darren Daniels, DT

10

18

Ta'Quon Graham, DE

10

18

Anthony Rush, DT

8

14

A.J. Terrell, CB

5

9

Casey Hayward, CB

5

9

Second-round linebacker Troy Andersen had a slow start to camp, but has picked it up in recent days. He'll play a large role for the team this season and could be a starter by season's end.

While undrafted free agent Nate Landman hasn't secured his spot on the team, the Falcons have really bought in to the former Colorado Buffalo. The fact that he played a large amount of snaps shows the team's investment. However, with several other linebackers ready to play, including veteran Deion Jones, who just came off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List Wednesday, Landman will have to play well with his opportunities Saturday in the team's final preseason game against the Jaguars.

