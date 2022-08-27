WATCH: Falcons Rookie LB Intercepts Jags QB E.J. Perry

The Atlanta Falcons are playing good football today.

The Falcons put an exclamation point to a 28-12 lead with two fourth-quarter interceptions of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback E.J. Perry.

The second came with less than four minutes to go in the fourth quarter when second-round rookie linebacker Troy Andersen tipped Perry's pass and it was picked off by undrafted Colorado linebacker Nate Landman.

Andersen and Landman, two rookies fighting for playing time and a spot in the linebacker rotation, led the team in snaps Monday night against the New York Jets and both are trying to repeat their strong performances in the preseason finale.

Andersen, a second-round linebacker from Montana State, had a slow start to camp, but has picked it up in recent days. He'll play a large role for the team this season and could be a starter by season's end.

While Landman, an undrafted free agent signee, hasn't secured his spot on the team, the Falcons have really bought in to the former Colorado Buffalo. The fact that he played a large amount of snaps last week shows the team's investment. However, with several other linebackers ready to play, including veteran Deion Jones, who just came off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List Wednesday, it might be difficult for Landman to make the team.

But with plays like this interception, Landman's chances of making the team as an undrafted free agent only get better.

The Falcons lead the Jaguars 28-12 with two minutes to go in the game.