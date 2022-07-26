Skip to main content

Falcons Legend Julio Jones Signs with Division Rival

Julio Jones has a new home.

After a year away from the NFC South, former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones wants back in the division.

But instead of returning to the Falcons, his home from 2011-20, he is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN was the first to report the news.

From the moment the Falcons moved up 21 picks to select Jones in the 2011 NFL Draft, the receiver played an integral role in guiding the franchise to one of its most successful decades, headlined by four playoff appearances.

Throughout his career in Atlanta, Jones caught for over 1000 yards in seven seasons and led the NFL in receiving in 2015 and 2018. His 12,896 receiving yards are the most in franchise history after surpassing Roddy White late in his Falcons tenure.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

20160611 HARVEY Rushell2 KL
Play

Falcons Scouting Department Hires Include Rushell Harvey

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
1362843376
Play

Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Reveals Thoughts on Future in Atlanta

A 2019 first-round pick, Lindstrom is eligible for a contract extension.

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Cordarrelle Patterson vs Cowboys
Play

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Plans to Break NFL Record

Atlanta's versatile weapon is one kick return touchdown shy of history.

By Daniel Flick4 hours ago
4 hours ago

After an injury-riddled 2020 season and the writing on the wall leading to a rebuild, Jones was ready for a new chapter.

Though Jones claimed he'd be a "Falcon for life," the former Alabama star parted ways with Atlanta last offseason. Seemingly wanting no part of the Falcons' new regime, Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans, whom he played 10 games for prior to being released in March.

After his release from the Titans, many had hoped he would join the Indianapolis Colts to reunite with Matt Ryan or return to Atlanta to finish what he started. Instead, he joins Tom Brady, reunites with his former teammate Russell Gage and joins one of the best receiving corps in the league.

20160611 HARVEY Rushell2 KL
News

Falcons Scouting Department Hires Include Rushell Harvey

By Falcon Report Staff32 minutes ago
1362843376
News

Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Reveals Thoughts on Future in Atlanta

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
Cordarrelle Patterson vs Cowboys
News

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Plans to Break NFL Record

By Daniel Flick4 hours ago
Casey Hayward
News

Falcons Madden Ratings: Terrell & Hayward Best CB Duo?

By Jeremy Brener5 hours ago
Younghoe Koo Game vs. New York Giants
News

Falcons Training Camp 3 To Watch: Specialists

By Daniel Flick9 hours ago
Cordarrelle Patterson Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Madden Ratings: Cordarrelle Patterson Top 10 RB?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 25, 2022 3:22 PM EDT
fcqlkwaujj5t2bica6fa
News

Falcons Training Camp 3 To Watch: Quarterbacks

By Daniel FlickJul 25, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Kyle Pitts
News

Offensive Weapon Rankings: Where Are Falcons?

By Arnav SharmaJul 25, 2022 11:10 AM EDT