Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Reveals Thoughts on Future in Atlanta

A 2019 first-round pick, Lindstrom is eligible for a contract extension.

The Atlanta Falcons' offensive line allowed 40 sacks a season ago, placing the unit in the bottom-half of the NFL.

While fingers can be pointed in any direction, none should go towards right guard Chris Lindstrom. A 2019 first-round pick out of Boston College, Lindstrom has started every game the past two seasons, emerging as one of the league's best guards.

Now entering year four, Lindstrom had his fifth-year option picked up by the Falcons earlier this offseason. The 25-year-old is eligible for a contract extension, something he opted not to discuss upon arrival at training camp.

Lindstrom did, however, say that he "would like to be with Atlanta for as long as possible," according to ESPN.

One of only three guards in the NFL to not allow a sack, Lindstrom serves as a building block along with left tackle Jake Matthews for a Falcons offensive line littered with question marks.

While Lindstrom turned in an outstanding third season, he spent his offseason doing what any great player would - work on his perceived weaknesses. According to the Massachusetts native, those areas include body posture and, surprisingly, pass protection.

Lindstrom comes from a football family, with his dad, Chris Sr., starring on the offensive line at Boston University before spending three seasons in the NFL on the other side of the trenches, and brother, Alec, signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

In other words, Lindstrom has several sounding boards outside of Atlanta's coaching staff if he needs direction on where to get better. Though his 2021 season was as well-rounded of a campaign as any Atlanta offensive lineman has had in years, Lindstrom is focused on keeping his arrow pointing up.

For the Falcons, having a young, reliable star in Lindstrom voice interest in staying on board is an encouraging start when the time comes to enter contract talks. In the meantime, Lindstrom aims to anchor and elevate an offensive line that desperately needs to make a jump.

