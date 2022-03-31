Promising Pro Day: Which WR Impressed Falcons After Dazzling Display?

Boise State's Khalil Shakir may have leaped into the Falcons wide receiver conversation.

It's no secret that the Atlanta Falcons need help at wide receiver.

After having Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season and Russell Gage head over to the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers - who recently underwent a coaching change - it's an almost-certainty that the Falcons will look to take at least one receiver in April's NFL Draft.

While the Falcons are in play for all the top receivers with their No. 8 overall pick, there is a chance the team looks on Day 2 for even more pass catchers.

It's a good thing that this is a draft the Falcons need a receiver, because the receiver class in 2022 is historically deep.

And one wide receiver in particular is jumping his way up the board. Literally.

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir is expected to be a mid-round pick in the draft. In a weaker class, he could have been seen as a first- or second-rounder.

However, at Boise State's Pro Day Wednesday, Shakir made his mark with an impressive vertical leap, jumping 38.5 inches.

The most remarkable part of the stat is the four-inch improvement he had compared to his NFL Scouting Combine results. In a little under a month, Shakir was able to go from a 34.5-inch vertical jump to 38.5.

It's clear Shakir put in the work and time to improve that part of his game. At 6-0, Shakir isn't going to be the tallest receiver on the field, but when you're not a top pick, a strong work ethic can lead to an extremely fruitful career.

Shakir, 22, caught 77 passes for 1117 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season, all career-bests.

If Shakir can find a way to translate that work ethic and improvement onto the NFL level, he will make for a solid NFL player.