Alabama WR Jameson Williams Progressing After ACL Surgery; Could Falcons Draft Him?

The Falcons need a receiver, and Williams could be that answer.

If Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams didn't tear his ACL in his CFP National Championship, he likely would have been considered as the first or second receiver off the board in next month's draft.

Jameson Williams Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft

Jameson Williams

Calvin Ridley vs Dolphins

Calvin Ridley

Russell Gage Atlanta Falcons

Russell Gage

However, Williams' injury is going to cost him more than just playing time at the start of the 2022 season. He'll likely fall with an incredibly talented wide receiver draft pool on Day 1. Players like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Drake London will almost certainly hear their names called on Day 1, pushing Williams back to a possible Day 2 value pick.

Williams isn't participating in Alabama's Pro Day, but he did share a video on social media of his progress.

drake london

Drake London

garrett wr

Garrett Wilson

olave

Chris Olave

The Falcons have a pair of picks in the second round, including No. 43. There's a chance Williams could be gone before then, but they could also use one or both of those picks to trade up and snag the Alabama receiver.

Williams wouldn't be the first Crimson Tide wideout to start out his career in Atlanta. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley were both drafted by the Falcons out of Alabama and recorded 1,000-yard seasons with the team. There's an expectation that Williams could hit that milestone when he enters the league.

Given how much the Falcons need a receiver, there would be no issue with the Falcons taking one with the No. 8 pick. However, receiver isn't the only need. The Falcons finished dead last in sacks last season and need a dominant pass rusher. They are also in play for a quarterback like Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis.

Perhaps what's best for the Falcons is being patient with Williams and attacking a different need on Day 1.

