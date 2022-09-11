Falcons Lead Saints 7-3 After First Quarter: Live Game Updates

The Atlanta Falcons' 2022 season begins Sunday with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons are coming off a 7-10 season but after an offseason of change that saw 14-year quarterback Matt Ryan traded to the Indianapolis Colts and Marcus Mariota brought in, it's officially a new era in Atlanta.

However, the new era starts just as the last one ended against the Saints. The Saints are coming off a 9-8 season where the team barely missed the playoffs. But this season also marks a new chapter for the Saints. Head coach Sean Payton stepped down after 15 seasons earlier this year and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was promoted to lead the team.

Today presents an opportunity for both teams to start off their new books on the right foot. For the Falcons, a win today would put the team over .500 for the first time since 2017. For the Saints, a win today would mark the first road win in a season opener against Atlanta in franchise history. The team is 1-7 all-time in openers against Atlanta, with the one win coming in New Orleans back in 2013.

Check back here for live updates, scores and drive-by-drive coverage on Falcon Report.

The Saints won the toss and deferred. The Falcons will start the season on offense.

FIRST QUARTER Saints 7, Falcons 3:

The opening kickoff sailed over Cordarrelle Patterson's head, and the Falcons will start from their own 25.

The first play of the campaign is a designed rollout for Mariota, who keeps it and picks up the first down.

Faced with a 3rd and 4 just two plays later, Mariota found the tight end, Parker Hesse, on another rollout, just making the yard to gain and extending the drive.

After a short Damien Williams run, Mariota was on the move again, finding Kyle Pitts for another first down as Atlanta continues its methodical march down the field.

The Falcons' drive stalled at the New Orleans' 37, as Mariota couldn't find anybody downfield.

FIELD GOAL FALCONS: Younghoe Koo's 54-yard field goal splits the upright and matches a career-long. Atlanta is on the board first in the season opener. Falcons 3, Saints 0

The Saints start from their own 25. New Orleans' first offensive play is a run to Alvin Kamara, who is swallowed up at the line of scrimmage by A.J. Terrell and Rashaan Evans.

A six-yard scramble by Jameis Winston sets up a 3rd and 4. Winston targeted tight end Juwan Johnson, but his pass was wide right. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins had tight coverage for Atlanta.

New Orleans' 54-yard punt is returned by Avery Williams across the 20, where the Falcons will set up shop.

Atlanta starts the drive with a handoff to Damien Williams, who had two defenders on him instantly but made both players miss. He managed to get back to the line of scrimmage but remained down after the play.

After an incomplete pass to Patterson, Atlanta had to burn its first timeout. A quick screen to Olamide Zaccheaus results in a 5-yard gain on 3rd and 10, and the Falcons will be forced to punt.

Bradley Pinion's 51-yard punt is fair caught by Deonte Harty, giving the Saints the ball at their own 23.

Atlanta took over and on 3rd and 1 from the NO 32, Taysom Hill rattled off a 57-yard run to the ATL 11.

TOUCHDOWN SAINTS: Hill ran right end for 11 yards for the touchdown. The Lutz extra point is good for a 7-3 Saints lead with 5:44 left in the first quarter.

Atlanta took over from their own 25 after the touchback.

FUMBLE RECOVERY SAINTS: Mariota hit Zaccheaus deep for 22 yards, but Zaccheaus fumbled, recovered by B. Roby at the ATL 47.

The Saints converted a 3rd and 3 with a six-yard run by Mark Ingram to the ATL 30.

The Falcons' defense held on 3rd and 6 from the ATL 26 when Jameis Winston passed incomplete.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS FALCONS: Will Lutz's 44-field goal was incomplete. The Falcons take over on downs.

Atlanta marks down the field to the NO 37 to end the quarter.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.