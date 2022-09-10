Skip to main content
Falcons TE Anthony Firkser Elevated From Practice Squad; What Does It Mean For Atlanta?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons make a roster move ahead of Sunday's game.

The Atlanta Falcons are busy finalizing their gameday roster for Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Saints.

In one final roster move before the season opener, the team elevated tight end Anthony Firkser from the practice squad.

The move likely signals the need for another tight end to play in Sunday's contest.

The team carried three tight ends on the team's initial 53-man roster, but sixth-round rookie tight end John FitzPatrick was placed on injured reserve last week. Then, backup tight end Parker Hesse did not practice Wednesday due to personal reasons, but he returned on Thursday and Friday and was not listed on the team's final injury report. The only players listed on the report were rookie wide receiver Drake London (knee) and cornerback Darren Hall (quad). Both are questionable for Sunday's game.

Firkser, who signed a one-year deal this offseason with the Falcons, might be ahead of the curve compared to most people that could be elevated from the practice squad. He understands the ins and outs of coach Arthur Smith's offense thanks to his time with the Tennessee Titans. He also has worked with 12 personnel sets with a similar tight end that mirrors the style of play of second-year pro Kyle Pitts. Last season, Firkser recorded 39 catches for 387 yards and an average of 9.9 yards per reception.

Tomorrow, he'll make his Falcons debut against the Saints at 1 p.m. in Atlanta.

