Falcons Nearly Overcome 28-3 Deficit, But Fall Short vs. Rams

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are heading back home disappointed after a 31-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams (1-1).

The final score didn't seem possible late in the game when the Falcons trailed 28-3 midway through the third quarter. The Rams came out guns ablaze in the first half, scoring three touchdowns against the Falcons' lonely field goal. The Falcons had chances to put points on the scoreboard in the first half, but a missed field goal from Younghoe Koo and an interception thrown by Marcus Mariota stretched the deficit further.

When it appeared garbage time had arrived, Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London scored his first NFL touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Mariota.

After the Rams kicked a field goal to go up 31-10, the Falcons began to storm back.

Olamide Zaccheaus found the end zone on the ensuing drive to make it a two-score game, then rookie linebacker Troy Andersen blocked a punt that was recovered by fellow linebacker Lorenzo Carter to make it a one-score contest.

Cooper Kupp fumbled on the following drive, giving the Falcons excellent field position on a drive that could give them the lead. However, cornerback Jalen Ramsey picked off Mariota right at the edge of the end zone to kill any hope of a true comeback.

The Falcons had a chance on a hail mary at the end, but Atlanta couldn't finish off the comeback.

While the Falcons' second half was promising, the mistakes and missed opportunities in the first half made it nearly impossible for them to win the game.

The Falcons will search for their first win again next week against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 next Sunday.

