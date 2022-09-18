WATCH: Falcons Rookie Drake London Scores First Career Touchdown

The score that has haunted the Atlanta Falcons for over five years has re-occurred, this time leading to a positive outcome.

Down 28-3 to the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter, Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota zipped a tight-window pass into rookie receiver Drake London for a four-yard touchdown, the first of London's career.

The catch capped off a five-play, 20-yard scoring drive set up by a Mykal Walker interception.

London, the No. 8 overall pick out of nearby Southern California, extended his totals to five receptions for 48 yards on the day, serving as Atlanta's leading receiver. He held the same role last week, posting five catches for 74 yards.

The 21-year-old London grew up in Moorpark, California, less than an hour away from Los Angeles, making his first-career touchdown all the more special.

While London was expected to be an early contributor, his recent string of injuries put his role in doubt.

After missing nearly the entire pre-draft process recovering from an ankle injury suffered late in the college season, London was able to play just one series in the preseason before hurting his knee and missing the remainder of August practices.

His first full week of practice occurred in the leadup to Atlanta's season-opener against the New Orleans Saints, but he's hit the ground running regardless.

The Falcons' offense has had a rough day of work against the Rams, sitting at under 200 yards of offense entering the fourth quarter, but London's strong showing and memory-making play is certainly a positive.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.