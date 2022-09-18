BLOCK! Falcons Score Special Teams TD vs. Rams

Don't count the Atlanta Falcons out just yet.

Despite trailing 28-3 against the Los Angeles Rams, the Falcons have cut the game to a six-point deficit after linebacker Lorenzo Carter recovered a blocked punt in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Here's a look at the play ...

Second-round rookie Troy Andersen ran up the middle untouched and blocked the Rams' punt. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter picked up the ball and ran it into the end zone for the score to cut it to an eight-point game.

Carter, who played his college ball with the Georgia Bulldogs, was signed in free agency this offseason after four years with the New York Giants.

After the touchdown, head coach Arthur Smith elected to go for the two-point conversion, and rookie Drake London converted on the score to make it a six-point game.

Three plays into the ensuing drive, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp fumbled the football and it was recovered by cornerback Darren Hall to give the Falcons a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons trailed by as much as 25 points in the second half, but Atlanta has stuck to its game plan, failed to panic and find itself with an opportunity to win the game late. Should the Falcons score once more and win the game, it will be the greatest deficit overcome in franchise history.

