Falcons Struggling to Score in First Half vs. Rams

The Atlanta Falcons are heading into the locker room with frowns on their faces as the team trails 21-3 to the Los Angeles Rams at halftime.

The Falcons started the game off on a long, clock-eating drive that spanned over eight minutes, but kicker Younghoe Koo failed to connect on a 44-yard field goal.

The Falcons defense didn't have any luck in turning things around, surrendering a 1-yard touchdown from quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Allen Robinson, his first score as a member of the Rams.

Atlanta responded by driving down to midfield and rolled the dice on a 4th-and-2 play at the 50-yard line. Unfortunately, Cordarrelle Patterson couldn't reach the line to gain and the Falcons turned the ball over on downs.

That set the Rams up in great field position to march down the field and add another touchdown on the board ... this time it was a Darrell Henderson 8-yard run for the score to make it 14-3.

It appeared that the Rams were going to score once more on their final offensive possession of the half, but Stafford threw an interception in the end zone to cornerback Casey Hayward. It was Hayward's first pick as a member of the Falcons, and it also marked Stafford's first incompletion of the day after completing his first 12 passes.

The Falcons tried to hurry and score once more with less than a minute to go, but couldn't capitalize on the opportunity. Marcus Mariota threw an interception off a ricochet from Patterson's helmet, allowing the Rams to score again on a 3-yard pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp.

Atlanta came into the game as a heavy underdog, but the Falcons have had their chances. They just need to make their drives count a little more in the second half to get back in the game.

