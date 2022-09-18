Rams Off to Dominant Start as Falcons Fail to Capitalize on Opportunities - Live Game Log

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) have hit the road for the first of eight times this season, traveling to take on the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (0-1) in SoFi Stadium.

The Falcons are coming off a crushing 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints in which they allowed 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, while the Rams will look to bounce back from a 31-10 home defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

Los Angeles' season-opener also marked the first regular season game on the NFL calendar, meaning the team has had 10 days to prepare for Atlanta's arrival.

Regardless, both teams will hit the field with the same mission: get their first victory of the season and avoid falling to 0-2.

Apart from placing running back Damien Williams on injured reserve Saturday, the Falcons are expected to be at full health entering the contest. The Rams will be without a pair of starters in receiver Van Jefferson and center Brian Allen.

Here are the inactives for both teams:

Falcons:

Receiver Damiere Byrd

Tight end Feleipe Franks

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski

Linebacker Quinton Bell

Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga

Defensive tackle Matt Dickerson

Rams:

Cornerback Derion Kendrick

Receiver Van Jefferson

Quarterback Bryce Perkins

Safety Russ Yeast

Center Brian Allen

Receiver Lance McCutcheon

The Rams have won the toss and deferred. The Falcons will start on offense.

First Quarter:

Atlanta starts the day with a 10-yard completion from quarterback Marcus Mariota to receiver Olamide Zaccheaus over the middle. The following play, rookie running back Tyler Allgeier took his first career carry for five yards.

A four-yard run by Cordarrelle Patterson set up a 3rd and 1, where the Falcons ran play action and Mariota found tight end Kyle Pitts over the middle for 13 yards.

An incompletion by Mariota and short run by Allgeier led to a 3rd and 8, where Mariota bobbled the snap before taking off, evading two tacklers and gaining 10 to convert.

Another short run by Patterson led way to a 10-yard completion from Mariota to rookie receiver Drake London, giving Atlanta another first down as it moved into the redzone.

Atlanta's ground game continues to struggle, as Allgeier is limited to a short gain before Mariota hit receiver Bryan Edwards for a gain of two. Right guard Chris Lindstrom was called for a false start, setting up a 3rd and 11, where there's miscommunication on the left side of Atlanta's offensive line. Bobby Wagner gets home untouched on Mariota.

Younghoe Koo's 44-yard field goal is pulled left, and the Falcons' 13-play drive ends with no score.

Change of Possession

A balanced attack led the Rams right down the field, with Stafford finding receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Tyler Higbee for a pair of first down gains while running backs Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers kept the offense on schedule.

On 3rd and Goal from the 1, Stafford found Robinson on a fade in the boundary-side corner, beating Falcons corner A.J. Terrell. Matt Gay's extra point is good, and the Rams strike first.

Rams 7, Falcons 0

Change of Possession

Atlanta's drive began with a screen pass blown up by Rams safety Troy Hill, who forced Mariota to throw a bounce pass to London. The second play was botched from the start, as center Drew Dalman's snap hit the motion man - Pitts - and was recovered by Allgeier for a loss of three.

On 3rd and 13, Mariota took a shot to Zaccheaus, but it was intercepted. However, a pass interference on Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey gave the Falcons a new set of downs.

A pair of runs by Cordarrelle Patterson will bring the opening quarter to a close. Atlanta will have a 3rd and 2 from midfield.

Second Quarter:

Two runs, no yards gained. One by Tyler Allgeier, one by Cordarrelle Patterson. The Rams' defense stood tall on 4th and 2, giving them the ball at midfield with a big wave of momentum at their backs.

Change of Possession

The Rams gained six on a pass to Higbee, who was hit by Terrell and finished off by rookie linebacker Troy Andersen, making his first career tackle. On 2nd and 4, Stafford hit Akers for 10 and followed it up with a six-yard pass to Brandon Powell, pushing Los Angeles inside the Atlanta 30-yard line.

A pair of eight-yard runs by Akers sandwiched by a Stafford scramble for no gain set up a 3rd and 2 at the Atlanta 11. Initially, the Falcons had it covered, but Henderson took the carry for three and converted. The next play, he walked in nearly untouched for an eight-yard touchdown. Gay's extra point is good, and the Rams continue their early domination.

Rams 14, Falcons 0

Change of Possession

