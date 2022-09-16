Falcons RB Damien Williams OUT Sunday vs. Rams; Who Will Replace Him?

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) are preparing to play Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams (0-1) without one of their key backfield pieces.

Running back Damien Williams, who suffered a rib injury in last week's game against the New Orleans Saints, was ruled out in Friday's injury report and won't play this weekend against the Rams.

Williams suffered the injury in the first half, and Avery Williams received some carries as a result, but this week the rotation could look a little different.

Fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier did not play last week against the Saints and was ruled inactive, likely because the team dressed Damien Williams, Avery Williams and Patterson. But with Damien Williams out, it could result in Allgeier's promotion.

Avery Williams handles the team's return duties and is only expected to play a role in the backfield in case of emergency, much like what happened last week. But now, there's a good chance the lion's share of the carries will go to Cordarrelle Patterson, Allgeier and quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota ran the ball 12 times for 72 yards and a touchdown last week against the Saints, while Patterson added a career-high 120 yards on the ground with a score. They will likely see the majority of action in the run game Sunday, but Allgeier appears to be in line to contribute in his NFL debut.

The Falcons and Rams kick off at SoFi Stadium Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

