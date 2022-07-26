Falcons Madden Ratings: Terrell & Hayward Best CB Duo?
One of the bright spots for the Atlanta Falcons last season was cornerback A.J. Terrell.
Terrell improved dramatically in his second NFL season and established himself among the league's best cornerbacks.
Then in the offseason, the team doubled down on its cornerback strength, signing Pro Bowl veteran Casey Hayward.
With Hayward at the helm, he forms one of the league's dynamic duos at the position alongside Terrell.
Madden 23 agrees with that statement, granting Terrell an 89 rating and Hayward an 87. Both Falcons cornerbacks land in the top-15 overall.
The Falcons are one of three teams in the NFL to have a pair of players in the top-15 rated cornerbacks. Only the Indianapolis Colts, who employ Stephon Gilmore (91) and Kenny Moore II (87) and the Miami Dolphins, who star Xavien Howard (89) and Byron Jones (87) can boast two top-15 corners.
Here's a look at the rest of the Falcons cornerback ratings ...
Overall
A.J. Terrell: 89
Casey Hayward: 87
Isaiah Oliver: 74
Mike Ford: 71
Corey Ballentine: 67
Darren Hall: 65
Cornell Armstrong: 63
Lafayette Pitts: 59
Speed
A.J. Terrell: 92
Isaiah Oliver: 90
Mike Ford: 90
Corey Ballentine: 90
Darren Hall: 90
Cornell Armstrong: 90
Lafayette Pitts: 89
Casey Hayward: 88
Acceleration
Cornell Armstrong: 93
A.J. Terrell: 92
Mike Ford: 92
Corey Ballentine: 91
Darren Hall: 91
Casey Hayward: 89
Isaiah Oliver: 89
Lafayette Pitts: 88
Agility
Mike Ford: 93
Corey Ballentine: 89
A.J. Terrell: 89
Casey Hayward: 89
Isaiah Oliver: 86
Lafayette Pitts: 86
Cornell Armstrong: 83
Darren Hall: 80