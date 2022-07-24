Marcus Mariota: Falcons Future Franchise QB?

Is the goal to revive Marcus Mariota's career in Atlanta? That's a question only Falcons' coach Arthur Smith can answer entering training camp.

Mariota, 28, is still young enough to be considered a franchise quarterback. If anybody knows what it's like to be an older player with a second chance, the former No. 2 pick might be the best candidate. After all, he was on the other side of the rejuvenation of Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee.

Even if Smith's affliction toward his former Titans' quarterback played a role in his signing, Atlanta initially wanted to go bigger. In the early days of the offseason, the Falcons were in conversations with the Houston Texans for three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. When trade talks ceased, Atlanta traded 14-year veteran Matt Ryan to begin a new chapter.

Mariota signed a two-year deal as the fill-in for Ryan, but nothing is guaranteed past training camp. General manager Terry Fontenot also added competition by using a third round pick on Cincinnati passer Desmond Ridder. He also is expected to fight for first-team reps during the next six weeks.

One thing in favor of Mariota is familiarity with the offense. So far in minicamp and OTAs, that's been one of the highlight for Atlanta in terms of its offense.

“What’s nice is I really think that our relationship is at that point,” Mariota said last month during minicamp. “It’s nice to have Art, somebody that I’ve been around. It’s been cool to know Coach Rags (offensive coordinator Dave Ragone). Get to know (quarterback coach Charles) London. I think we’re all kind of speaking and talking the same way.”

The one positive for Ridder over Mariota is upside. Despite being a Day 2 selection, Atlanta sees potential in its selection as perhaps the long-term option to replace Ryan. Coming off a record-setting season with the Bearcats, Ridders is a proven winner, ranking third all-time in FBS wins with a 44-5 record, trailing only Colt McCoy (Texas) and Kellen Moore (Boise State).

Ridder is a piece of clay ready to be molded by London and Smith. There's traits with Mariota that likely are engraved into his playing style at this point in his career.

Ridder has yet to make a start at the professional level. Mariota has made 66 since being drafted out of Oregon in 2015.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot,” Mariota said. “I think what it comes down to is communication with the staff on things that we like, things that I see and maybe things I don’t like.”

Smith was pleased with Ridder's development during camp, stating how he's "lightyears ahead of other rookies from the neck up." A quarterback's decision-making is a sliver of the tools needed to be successful at the professional level. Arm strength, accuracy, timing and other tools complete the look.

Ridder continues to take advice from Mariota each day, viewing him as a mentor and secondary coach beyond the huddle.

“He’s like a big brother to me,” Ridder said. “He’s taken me under his wing. He’s taught me some of the nuances of not only becoming an NFL quarterback, but just an NFL player in general. So, I’m excited to keep learning from Marcus and keep growing.”

For now, Mariota is the present of Falcons' football. Ridder might be the future. The future might also feature a prospect from the upcoming 2023 class such as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young or Kentucky's Will Levis.

Smith and Fontenot are focused on the current roster. The present features Mariota and Ridder. Both will be given the same amount of reps to prove they're capable of being QB1 for the short-term.

Perhaps one proves they're the answer past 2022 as well.