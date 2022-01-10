Skip to main content

Hail Mary: Falcons' Star Makes History in Final Seconds of Season Finale

Despite the loss to the Saints, Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan made history

In their season finale, the Atlanta Falcons lost to the New Orleans Saints. But their leader achieved a milestone that only a few have accomplished.

In the last moments of the fourth quarter versus the Saints, Matt Ryan threw his 20th touchdown pass of the season. 

With that pass to receiver Russell Gage, Ryan joins only Brett Favre, Tom Brady, and Philip Rivers as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw at least 20 touchdown passes in 13 straight seasons. This year's unprecedented 17th regular-season game obviously ushered Ryan into history, but after an otherwise forgettable season the Falcons need all the positive news they can get.

After a year full of many moving pieces and new coaching staff, the Falcons signal-caller has made a solid case to be a part of the team's future for years to come. The 14-year veteran has only had one season of less than 20 touchdowns - his rookie year in 2008. That team still had success as it finished 11-5 and lost in the Wild Card round to a Kurt Warner-led Arizona Cardinals team.

Recommended Articles

Matt Ryan vs. Detroit Lions
Play

Hail Mary: Falcons' Star Makes History in Final Seconds of Season Finale

Despite the loss to the Saints, one Falcon made history in the season finale.

just now
89C6B061-2ED2-460B-80CA-A4B6C2A0D0B6
Play

Falcons Finale Spoiled by Saints

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.

45 minutes ago
Matt Ryan2
Play

Halftime Report: Can Falcons Overcome 18-Point Deficit?

The Atlanta Falcons are struggling against the New Orleans Saints in the season finale, but not because of the opponents you would suspect.

2 hours ago

At 36, Ryan made coach Arthur Smith's first season as positive as possible by finishing with a 7-10 record. Atlanta also remained in playoff contention until last week's loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Moving forward, Ryan will look to add yet another 20 touchdown season. Hopefully, the following season yields a better win/loss record for the organization. 

Atlanta will have the No. 8 overall pick in Aprl's NFL Draft.

Matt Ryan vs. Detroit Lions
News

Hail Mary: Falcons' Star Makes History in Final Seconds of Season Finale

just now
89C6B061-2ED2-460B-80CA-A4B6C2A0D0B6
News

Falcons Finale Spoiled by Saints

45 minutes ago
Matt Ryan2
Game Day

Halftime Report: Can Falcons Overcome 18-Point Deficit?

2 hours ago
Kyle Pitts vs Dolphins Unicorn
News

Falcons vs. Saints Injuries & Inactives

5 hours ago
arthur rhule
News

Falcons NFL Coach Tracker: Cowboys Moves? Rhule & Panthers Changes?

6 hours ago
ryan ben
News

Falcons Matt Ryan Move to Steelers, Replacing Big Ben? Here's Plan

7 hours ago
Austin Trammell Atlanta Falcons vs Buffalo Bills
News

Saints at Falcons: New Add of Preseason Standout to Active Roster

10 hours ago
Matt Ryan Buffalo
News

NFL Fines Matt Ryan For ‘Taunting’ in Falcons Loss at Bills

Jan 8, 2022