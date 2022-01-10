Hail Mary: Falcons' Star Makes History in Final Seconds of Season Finale

In their season finale, the Atlanta Falcons lost to the New Orleans Saints. But their leader achieved a milestone that only a few have accomplished.

In the last moments of the fourth quarter versus the Saints, Matt Ryan threw his 20th touchdown pass of the season.

With that pass to receiver Russell Gage, Ryan joins only Brett Favre, Tom Brady, and Philip Rivers as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw at least 20 touchdown passes in 13 straight seasons. This year's unprecedented 17th regular-season game obviously ushered Ryan into history, but after an otherwise forgettable season the Falcons need all the positive news they can get.

After a year full of many moving pieces and new coaching staff, the Falcons signal-caller has made a solid case to be a part of the team's future for years to come. The 14-year veteran has only had one season of less than 20 touchdowns - his rookie year in 2008. That team still had success as it finished 11-5 and lost in the Wild Card round to a Kurt Warner-led Arizona Cardinals team.

At 36, Ryan made coach Arthur Smith's first season as positive as possible by finishing with a 7-10 record. Atlanta also remained in playoff contention until last week's loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Moving forward, Ryan will look to add yet another 20 touchdown season. Hopefully, the following season yields a better win/loss record for the organization.

Atlanta will have the No. 8 overall pick in Aprl's NFL Draft.