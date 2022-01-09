Falcons Matt Ryan Move to Steelers, Replacing Big Ben? Here's Plan

Matt Ryan is expected to return to Atlanta under Arthur Smith next fall

The Atlanta Falcons will be at the subject of trade rumors this offseason surrounding quarterback Matt Ryan. Rumors though are simply those until made official, but it looks as if Ryan's status for the 2022 season has already been decided.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the Falcons are planning to retain Ryan for next year despite the team failing to make the postseason for the fourth consecutive season. One of the top reasons the 36-year-old Ryan is expected to head back to Atlanta is due to head coach Arthur Smith.

Ryan, in the minds of some, was a potential candidate to replace Ben Roethlisberger with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who is expected to retire following the season's conclusion.

Smith agreed to become the head coach last year in large part due to Ryan returning. General manager Terry Fontenot was reported wanting to target a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, but Smith won the battle of adding a game-changing weapon to replace Julio Jones with tight end Kyle Pitts.

This season, Ryan has thrown for 3,792 yards and 19 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He currently has completed 67.4 percent of his passes and has a passer rating of 91.2.

Atlanta is expected to target Ryan's potential successor in the 2022 NFL Draft this April. Should they elect to draft a quarterback in Round 1, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett or Ole Miss' Matt Corral can be in play. If they target a name later, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Liberty's Malik Willis or Nevada's Carson Strong are all viable.

Entering the season finale against the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta holds the No. 10 pick. The Falcons could move up or down based on the outcome of Sunday's game, plus several other games around the league.