Atlanta BREAKING: Falcons End Relationship With Matt Ryan, Trade Him to Colts

Thanks to a phone call from the Houston Texans, the Atlanta Falcons might've pushed Matt Ryan out the door

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan remained a member of the roster until today. That wasn't necessarily because he told ownership he is all-in for 2022. 

It's because Deshaun Watson told his hometown team "no'' instead. 

And now not only do the Falcons not have Watson, they don't have Ryan. The iconic quarterback was just been traded to the Colts for a third-round pick. 

The Falcons were eliminated from the Watson sweepstakes Friday when the Houston Texans quarterback said he would waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns. Atlanta made an enticing offer to the Texans front office. It made one to Watson, a native of Gainesville who grew up building a relationship with the organziation. 

But the Browns made an offer Watson couldn't refuse. A five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract is in the 26-year-old's pocket. 

Now, Atlanta has made its choice on what to do with Ryan. 

Sources indicate to us that Atlanta has fielded calls for the soon-to-be 37-year-old's services. The Indianapolis Colts were one. The Seattle Seahawks might've be another.

The clock never stopped hat inside general manager Terry Fontenot's office as Atlanta had until 4 p.m. Monday to make a decision on Ryan - a money-driven decision, anyway, as if the franchise elected to keep him, he'd be owed a $7.5 million roster bonus?

It just stopped ticking.

Since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2008, Ryan has been the epitome of what it means to represent a franchise. He was drafted to help bring more of a positive image to the organization after the Michael Vick era.

Challenge met. Challenge complete. 

Ryan hasn't spoke publicly on the Watson issue, but it hasn't stopped his wife, Sarah, from venting her frustrating. She liked a tweet stating how the organization doesn't "deserve" her husband's services anymore. 

Ryan's sister-in-law, Maggie, took it a step beyond, messaging ESPN and calling a report simply wrong. 

A reasonable view: Ryan on the roster keeps Atlanta in the running in games. It's not enough to make them Super Bowl favorites anytime soon.

It's why the calls were coming in. It's why a change is here. An end-of-an-era change.

