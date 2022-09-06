Falcons Face 'Bumpy Ride' This Season, Says Analyst

The Atlanta Falcons, like the other 31 NFL teams, enter Week 1 in a tie for first place ... but as we know, not every team can stay at the top.

Many analysts believe the Falcons are in for a difficult season in 2022, and some believe Atlanta could be among the league's worst teams. CBS Sports tossed their opinion into the ring too, and like many others, agree that the Falcons are due for a "bumpy ride" this season.

"Saying goodbye to Matt Ryan after 14 years was understandable, but their abrupt execution of the split left a lot to be desired," CBS Sports writes. "It's not like Atlanta doesn't have a few intriguing pieces, from Kyle Pitts at tight end to A.J. Terrell at corner. But a few standouts don't make a cohesive team. The pass rush is lacking, as per usual. The O-line is considered a deteriorating unit. And Marcus Mariota, who hasn't been a healthy or efficient starter in over a half-decade, will open as the commander of the ship."

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Falcons, but the unknown does not necessarily mean the team will be bad. Atlanta improved from four to seven wins last season, and while that might not be the case this year, there is reason for optimism.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota hasn't started a game since he was quarterbacking the Tennessee Titans in 2019, but the former Heisman Trophy winner looked good in the preseason, so there's reason to believe in the new signal-caller.

Running back Patterson was the team's biggest surprise and most valuable player for the Falcons last season. While it's hard to see him duplicate his 2021 success, there's still potential for the 31-year-old to have another successful season in Atlanta.

Rookie wide receiver Drake London didn't show much during the preseason after injuring his knee against the Detroit Lions, but he'll have every opportunity to prove why he was the first wide receiver taken in this year's NFL Draft.

The Falcons will have a chance to prove the doubters wrong in the season opener Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

