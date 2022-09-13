Saints vs. Falcons OFFENSE Snap Counts: How Did Wide Receivers Fare in Opener?
The Atlanta Falcons looked a lot different on Sunday than they did a year ago. New quarterback, new left guard and a bunch of new wide receivers.
Fans weren't sure how head coach Arthur Smith would settle the playing time for the wide receivers, but we got a glimpse Sunday into his thought process. Here's a look at the entire offense's snap counts against the New Orleans Saints ...
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
Chris Lindstrom, G
75
100
Elijah Wilkinson, G
75
100
Jake Matthews, OT
75
100
Kaleb McGary, OT
75
100
Drew Dalman, C
75
100
Marcus Mariota, QB
75
100
Kyle Pitts, TE
63
84
Drake London, WR
54
72
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB
49
65
Parker Hesse, TE
48
64
Olamide Zaccheaus, WR
45
60
Bryan Edwards, WR
35
47
Keith Smith, FB
24
32
Avery Williams, RB
23
31
KhaDarel Hodge, WR
20
27
Damien Williams, RB
10
13
Anthony Firkser, TE
3
4
Colby Gossett, G
1
1
As expected, No. 8 overall pick Drake London saw the most action, playing in 54 snaps (72 percent). Only tight end Kyle Pitts played more out of all the skill players. Followed by London was Olamide Zaccheaus (60 percent), Bryan Edwards (47 percent) and KhaDarel Hodge (20 percent). Preseason darling Jared Bernhardt failed to see any offensive snaps, while veteran Damiere Byrd was inactive.
It's only Week 1, so the playing time should fluctuate as the season continues, but now we know a tiny bit more information about how the receivers will operate.
The Falcons play the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
