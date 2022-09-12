Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Gushes Over Rookie WR Drake London's 'Great Day'

When the Atlanta Falcons selected receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, they did so with the expectation that he could make a big impact early in his professional career.

After missing nearly the entire pre-draft process recovering from an ankle injury suffered late in the college season, London was able to play just one series in the preseason before hurting his knee and missing the remainder of August practices.

London was questionable entering Sunday's contest with the New Orleans Saints, but after practicing all week, he ultimately was good enough to go. After a quiet start, London quickly grew acclimated and closed his debut as the Falcons' leading receiver, posting five catches for 74 yards on seven targets.

Despite missing the latter half of training camp, London seemed to have no problem getting on the same page as Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, who praised the former USC star after Atlanta's 27-26 season-opening loss.

"I thought he had a great day," Mariota said. "For us, it's no surprise. We've seen that throughout camp, we've seen that in OTAs. I think it's a great steppingstone, but that's the expectation, that's the standard we're going to hold him to. I love playing with these guys. They continue to find ways to get open, and I've just got to find ways to get them the ball."

As Mariota alluded to, London was as advertised in his debut. The physicality and willingness to go over the middle that was frequently brought up during the draft process proved true, and the 21-year-old had no problem creating separation.

After a successful debut on an individual level, London has another big test next week in the form of Los Angeles Rams star corner Jalen Ramsey. It presents another opportunity to prove the Falcons right in their selection of London, while giving the team a chance to rebound following a blown 16-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Players only get one chance to make a first impression, and London - despite the pure lack of football reps over the last month - made quite the statement on Sunday.

