LISTEN: Will Falcons Find Matt Ryan Replacement in 2022 NFL Draft?

Locked On Falcons: Are the Falcons Planning to Replace Matt Ryan in the 2022 NFL Draft? Plus Week 3 Keys to Victory

When the Atlanta Falcons held the fourth pick in a loaded quarterback class last April, there was speculation that the team would find its replacement for quarterback Matt Ryan.

The team opted instead for tight end Kyle Pitts, who looks to be on his way to being an excellent player. But the chances are that Ryan will be gone when the Pitts and the next generation of Falcons are competing for a Super Bowl once again.

In the upcoming NFL Draft the quarterback prospects aren't as heralded as the previous class, but there are still options for the Falcons to explore.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral are considered to be some of the top signal callers in the 2022 draft.

It may not be as talented of a class as 2021, but the team will likely have reason to part ways with Ryan to officially begin its rebuild.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman breaks down keys to victory for the Falcons in their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants and looks ahead to the future to see if we're seeing the final days of Ryan in Atlanta.

He discusses the addition of another widebody to the Falcons' practice squad before diving into his expectations for Week 3 and whether this is the best chance for the Falcons to "break out" and "get right."

Then he discusses the increased criticism and lack of patience surrounding Arthur Smith's early tenure in Atlanta and whether the team can start winning to "justify" their offseason actions or in some cases, inactions. Then, he gets into whether or not those offseason decisions were all part of a bigger plan on how to move on from Matt Ryan by positioning themselves to take a quarterback at the top of next year's draft.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

