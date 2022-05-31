'It's Ugly': Where Does Marcus Mariota-Led Falcons Trio Rank?

In the modern-day NFL, offense is at an all-time premium. Perhaps nobody understands that better than the Atlanta Falcons, who were bottom-10 last season in both points and yards.

However, it's a new era in Atlanta, with veteran free agent acquisition Marcus Mariota and third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder leading the charge at quarterback following the trade of Matt Ryan. There are also several new faces in the wide receiver room, including Auden Tate, Bryan Edwards, and Damiere Byrd.

But, as the saying goes, the more things change, the more things stay the same. In a recent article, CBS ranked the Falcons' top offensive trio - Mariota, running back Cordarrelle Patterson, and tight end Kyle Pitts - as the worst in the NFL.

The Falcons have taken a big step back in these rankings. That's in part because Calvin Ridley will not be on this year's team, but mostly because they traded Matt Ryan and replaced him with Mariota, who was benched three years ago in Tennessee and has not been a starter since. He developed a relationship with Arthur Smith during his time with the Titans, though, which is how he landed in Atlanta. Patterson broke out as a dual-threat back last year, but the second half of the season showed his limitations. Pitts is a future star, but needs a better option under center in order to reach his ceiling.

Last offseason, the Falcons ranked 17th in the CBS Sports rankings, with the triplets involving Ryan, Mike Davis, and receiver Calvin Ridley, all of whom will not suit up for the Falcons in 2022.

The assessment of Mariota, while not false, is a bit unjust to the 28-year-old out of Oregon. It's important to note that, prior to his benching in Tennessee, Mariota hadn't really been given the chance to watch the game from the sidelines in a backup role.

He was thrust into the starting job for the Titans upon being drafted no. 2 overall and maintained that role into his fifth season. While expecting Mariota to be considerably better than he was in Tennessee is a bit of a reach, it's entirely possible he's grown as a football player since his last start.

Patterson had a career year in his first season with the Falcons, accumulating over 1,000 combined rushing and receiving yards. He was rewarded with a two-year contract this offseason.

While Patterson did struggle down the stretch, he was also battling an ankle injury that kept him out of a week 11 matchup against the New England Patriots. He's expected to be a part of a committee with veteran free agent Damien Williams and fifth-round draftee Tyler Allgeier.

Pitts, a second-year pro, totaled over 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie, and was rewarded for his efforts with a Pro Bowl nod. He's expected to be equally productive in year two, with more attention being drawn elsewhere, such as towards rookie first round receiver Drake London. Another season of big production from Pitts should all but cement his status as a star in the NFL.

For the Falcons to win football games, they're going to need considerably more production from the offense than they had last year. According to CBS, that spike in production appears unlikely to occur.