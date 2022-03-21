Skip to main content

Falcons Trade QB Matt Ryan To Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have officially traded for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons have traded quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming hours. 

Trade talks for Ryan began last week when Atlanta reached out to the Houston Texans on the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson. A native of Gainesville, Falcons' owner Arthur Blank and general manager Terry Fontenot met with the three-time Pro Bowler in Atlanta and felt content that a deal would be reached. 

Calvin Ridley and Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan Buffalo

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan vs. Detroit Lions

Matt Ryan

All that changed when the Cleveland Browns offered Watson a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed extension. The trade didn't stop Colts' GM Chris Ballard from calling about adding Ryan for the 2022 season. 

On Monday, NFL Network reported that Atlanta was in "serious talks" with Indianapolis on getting a deal finalized before 4.pm. Should Ryan have been retained by the Falcons, he would have been owed a $7.5 million roster bonus

Ryan, 36, is coming off a down season in which he threw for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 90.1 passer raiting was the lowest of his career since 2015, and Atlanta finished 7-10, missing the postseason for the fourth consecutive time.

Trade rumors have circled around the Ryan for over the past season due to the change of the front office. Last April, Fontenot and new coach Arthur Smith were reportedly at a disagreement on drafting a quarterback with the No. 4 selection. 

Multiple reports indicated that Fontenot wanted to draft either North Dakota State's Trey Lance or Ohio State's Justin Fields. Smith wanted to work another season with Ryan and see if he could help him improve on a lackluster roster. 

Ryan downplayed the rumors in October, stating it "ridiculous" from the start. 

“Everybody’s situation is different,” Ryan said. “Everybody tries to lump everybody’s deal together, and everybody’s is unique.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Matt Ryan on the Sidelines vs. New England Patriots
Play

Did Falcons Ruin Relationship With Matt Ryan For Good?

Thanks to a phone call from the Houston Texans, the Atlanta Falcons might've pushed Matt Ryan out the door

By Cole Thompson33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
warson ryan clutch
Play

Whew: Did Falcons Dodge Deshaun Bullet?

There were many more cons than pros to Atlanta landing quarterback Deshaun Watson

By Richie Whitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Matt Ryan NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Play

Falcons Fielding Calls For Matt Ryan; Will He Stay Or Go?

The Atlanta Falcons are still fielding trade cals for Matt Ryan prior to the 4 P.M. ET deadline when they owe him a $7.5 million roster bonus.

By Greg Patuto2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Both Indianapolis and the Seattle Seahawks were interested in Ryan, and had the funds to afford his contract contract. The Colts currently lead the NFL's salary cap at $39.8 million. Seattle isn't far behind at $31.5 million. 

In the end, the Colts seemed to give Ryan a better option of winning one more Super Bowl before calling it a career. 

Drafted No. 3 overall in 2008, Ryan finishes his time with the Falcons posting a 120-102 record, the most for a quarterback in franchise history. In 14 seasons, he threw for 59,735 yards and 367 touchdowns against 170 interceptions. 

Atlanta was never going to grab a first-round pick from Indianapolis due to the Carson Wentz trade of 2021. With the addition draft capital, Atlanta has three picks in the top 60 and five total in the top 100. 

Entering the offseason, Atlanta now must make quarterback a priority for the future. Liberty's Malik Willis, a native of Georgia, very well could be in play at the No. 8 pick. As could Pitt's Kenny Pickett, who mirrors a similar skillset to that of Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill. 

Smith was hired by Atlanta following his success with Tannehill's rejuvenation with the Titans. In two seasons, Tannehill posted an 18-8 record and threw for a combined 6,561 yards and 55 touchdowns. His combined passer raiting of 112 was the highest among AFC quarterbacks through the 2020 season. 

Matt Ryan vs Jaguars

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan vs Cowboys

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan in London

Matt Ryan

The Falcons are also expected to look for a bridge option to begin the season. Early reports indicate that Atlanta could former No. 2 pick Marcus Mariota, who worked with Smith in Tennessee. 

Mariota, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 11 games, he threw for 230 yards and a touchdown. 

Matt Ryan on the Sidelines vs. New England Patriots
News

Did Falcons Ruin Relationship With Matt Ryan For Good?

By Cole Thompson33 minutes ago
warson ryan clutch
News

Whew: Did Falcons Dodge Deshaun Bullet?

By Richie Whitt1 hour ago
Matt Ryan NFC Offensive Player of the Week
News

Falcons Fielding Calls For Matt Ryan; Will He Stay Or Go?

By Greg Patuto2 hours ago
AD14C32C-2610-4023-AD5C-A6869AEB63ED
News

Matt Ryan Trade: Colts Call Falcons - Sources

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
lorenzo carter
News

Falcons Sign Georgia's Lorenzo Carter; New O-Lineman Contract Details

By Falcon Report Staff5 hours ago
warson ryan clutch
News

Reward or Revenge? QB Matt Ryan Wants 'Brand New 3-Year' Contract from Falcons - Report

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
USATSI_17023359
News

Rams Robert Woods, 'Prime Trade Candidate' For Falcons, Traded to Titans

By Matt GalatzanMar 19, 2022
cp tb
News

Cordarrelle Patterson Contract: Star Signs with Falcons for 2 Years, $10.5 Million

By Mike FisherMar 19, 2022