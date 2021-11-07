Olamide Zaccheaus Clutch in Falcons' Win at Saints

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus scored two touchdowns to help the Falcons climb back to the .500 mark.

The Atlanta Falcons receiving core hasn't been as dangerous as many thought it could be even after trading Julio Jones. There's a plethora of reasons for that, one of which is Calvin Ridley's absence from the team.

But when someone is missing in the NFL, that gives another player a chance to shine. In Week 9, that was third-year receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for the Falcons, who beat the New Orleans Saints on a last-second field goal, 27-25.

Zaccheaus has shown flashes of his talent at the NFL level. As a rookie in 2019, he wrote his name into the Falcons's record books with a 93-yard touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers. The pass is the longest of Matt Ryan's career and the third-longest touchdown in Falcons history.

But that play wasn't the start of a stellar NFL career. Zaccheaus has struggled to earn playing time and targets once on the field. In 2020, he had 20 catches for 274 yards. Coming into Sunday, Zaccheaus had just two touchdowns since the 93-yard score in Dec. 2019.

That changed against the New Orleans Saints. Zaccheaus still only received three targets; four other Falcons pass catchers had at least that many Sunday.

But Zaccheaus made the most of his opportunities. He scored two short touchdowns and hauled in a 49-yard reception. Until the final minute of the game, the 49-yard score was tied for Atlanta's longest play of the season.

"We put a lot on his plate, and he can handle it," Smith told reporters in early August. "He's a smart dependable football player who can play multiple roles. Those guys are valuable. He can play different positions on the fly. He's working to compete for a starting spot. That's what you want. He's dependable. That's what he has shown so far."

With no Jones and now no Ridley, Matt Ryan needs dependable targets. While Zaccheaus is never going to be Ryan's "go-to" target, he's quickly developing into that dependable football player. Zaccheaus is tied for the team lead with three red zone touchdown receptions. All three of those scoring catches have come inside the 10-yard line.

However, Zaccheaus could be more than just a red-zone target. Of the 36 catches in his career, four of them went for at least 40 yards.

Tight end Kyle Pitts is developing into a great downfield threat, and the Falcons used Swiss-army knife Cordarrelle Patterson more as a receiver against the Saints than they have in previous games. Still, the Falcons could use a third deep threat.

The Carolina Panthers smothered Pitts with 2019 Defensive Player of the year Stephon Gilmore, and the Falcons could barely move the ball at all in Week 8. If Zaccheaus emerges as another legitimate weapon, Atlanta's offense can take advantage of the single coverages Pitts often provides to the team's other receivers.

Whether Sunday's game in New Orleans is the beginning of stardom for Zaccheaus or just another flash of his talent remains to be seen. But with Atlanta's current situation at wide receiver, the 24-year-old should continue to receive opportunities to thrive.