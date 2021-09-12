September 12, 2021
Falcons vs. Eagles: Injuries & Inactives

Check out the full list of inactive players for the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
Undrafted rookie quarterback Feleipe Franks will not dress for his first NFL game when the Atlanta Falcons host the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday.

In addition to Franks, running back Wayne Gallman, cornerback Darren Hall, wide receiver Frank Darby and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham are inactive for the Falcons in Week 1.

With Franks inactive, the Falcons have two quarterbacks available to use in Week 1. Matt Ryan will make his 206th career NFL start while Josh Rosen will serve as his backup. Rosen joined the Falcons late in the preseason and played well in the team's preseason finale.

Gallman also signed with the Falcons late in August and will not play in his first game with the team. With Gallman inactive, the Falcons figure to rely heavily on Mike Davis in the backfield. The only other active running backs for the Falcons on Sunday will be Cordarrelle Patterson and Keith Smith. Patterson and Smith combined for just 68 carries last season.

READ MORE: How to Watch - Eagles vs. Falcons

For the Eagles, quarterback Gardner Minshew, safety Rodney McLeod, cornerback Mac McCain, linebacker Davion Taylor and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson are inactive on Sunday. Second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts will start behind center while Joe Flacco will serve as his backup.

The Vegas odds have the Falcons favored to win by about a field goal. The Caesar Sportsbook is giving the Eagles three points while other spreads are 3.5. The over/under for the Week 1 contest is 48.5.

The Falcons and Eagles last met in 2019. Coincidentally, that matchup was also Atlanta's home opener. This is the sixth time these two franchises have faced each other since the start of the 2015 season. Including Sunday's game, four of those matchups were one of the team's home opener.

Ryan, who is from the Philadelphia area, is 4-4 against the Eagles in his career. Tight end Kyle Pitts, also a Philly native, will make his NFL debut.

READ MORE: Is Kyle Pitts Ready for the Eagles?

