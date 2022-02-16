Final Power Rankings: Goodbye To Underwhelming Falcons Season

Sports Illustrated was tough on Atlanta, but is there reason for optimism in 2022?

The longest-ever NFL season was full of excitement, surprises and drama. After 285 games, the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI champions, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 with 112.3 million people viewing.

The rest of the league watched, too, with some teams in early stages of rebuilds, others a step or away, and all with championship aspirations.

But before diving into the offseason ...

Now that the last of the confetti has fallen, Sports Illustrated ranked each team's past season. In the last edition of Power Rankings, the Falcons land at No. 25.

Points in poll: 58

Highest-place vote: 22 (1 vote)

Lowest-place vote: 28 (2 votes)

Season result: Third place in NFC South The Falcons actually hung around the fringes of the NFC’s playoff picture for much of the season, but were never a serious contender. Their minus-146 point differential was second-worst in the conference.

Atlanta finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs. Looking back, is the No. 25 rank too low? Or does it fit?

A major reason for the Falcons' struggles is their lack of running game. No team in the NFC averaged fewer yards per game on the ground than Atlanta's 85.4 last season. Coach Arthur Smith arrived from Tennessee - where Derrick Henry dominated - with a promise to inject a similarly run-heavy DNA into the Falcons' offense. His promise has not come to fruition, yet.

The rushing attack is not the only reason Atlanta struggled in 2021. Atlanta's defense ranked last in the league with 18 sacks. Atlanta was 26th in yards allowed and 29th in points allowed.

Any reason for optimism?

According to the oddsmakers, the Bengals had virtually no chance of winning the Super Bowl this season. Cincinnati was at +12000, with an 0.8-percent chance of becoming Super Bowl champions.

This could be inspiring for the Falcons, who are a long shot at (+6000) to win Super Bowl LVII.

Another bright spot is the future of the NFC South is up in the air following the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons have an opportunity to establish themselves as the most dominant team in the division.

Looking ahead, is Atlanta a defense and running game away from a team with championship mettle? The Falcons own four of the first 73 picks in the next draft, which could mean a promising future as they say goodbye to a forgettable season.