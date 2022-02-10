Which Draft Prospect Can Help Falcons Defense Improve in Year Two of Pees?

During Dean Pees stops with the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, both franchisees increased their sack and interception totals in year two.

Second-year Defensive Coordinator Deans Pees understands that his unit must do a better job of creating pressure and sacking the quarterback if his 3-4 scheme is going to be effective for the Atlanta Falcons.

As a unit, the Falcons were ranked 32nd in the league with 18 sacks. A positive takeaway is that during his stops with the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, both franchisees increased their sack and interception totals in year two under Pees' leadership.

It’s no question that Pees wants to increase those sack totals. With Grady Jarrett possibly on the move this off-season, the Falcons eyeing a replacement on the defensive front is necessary. Florida State's Jermaine Johnson could be a perfect fit for the Falcons as they’ll look to add a natural pass rusher.

The Last Chance U star-turned-Seminole may have had the best Senior Bowl week of all the participants on the defensive side of the ball. Before transferring to Florida State, Johnson played for the Georgia Bulldogs after leaving Independence Community College in Kansas, where he registered 58 tackles and eight sacks.

During his playing days in the SEC, he flashed as a rotational player for the talented Bulldog defensive front and registered 7.5 sacks in two seasons. His final collegiate year is where he pops off the screen. In 2021, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year Johnson accounted for 12 sacks, 70 total tackles, and two forced fumbles.

Pees could use the high motor, savvy pass rusher on his front four. Johnson is immensely good with his hands, and already has an arsenal of moves that helps him get to the quarterback, while still being a part of stopping the run.