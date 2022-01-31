All Falcons Eyes on QBs at Senior Bowl

The Atlanta Falcons drafted five players from the Senior Bowl last year, and the quarterbacks take center stage this year.

MOBILE, Ala. - Senior Bowl practice starts here in Mobile on Tuesday … and Falcons SI is here for it, suggesting Falcons fans should pay particular attention as to whether the Atlanta Falcons draft from the Senior Bowl like they did last year.

The Falcons were out in force at the 2021 Senior Bowl, and they took advantage of their time by drafting five players who were in attendance: safety Richie Grant, cornerback Darren Hall, edge Ade Ogundeji, defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, and wide receiver Frank Darby.

This year all eyes will be on the quarterbacks, and the Falcons could get their quarterback of the future from this crop even if they wait beyond the first round.



SENIOR BOWL ROSTERS

Five of the top six quarterbacks on most pre-draft rankings will be on display: Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), Carson Strong (Nevada), Malik Willis (Liberty), and Sam Howell (North Carolina).

Matt Corral of Ole Miss is the top quarterback who won’t be there; he suffered an injury during his bowl game earlier this month.

Taking Corral’s place will be Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky, who put up Tecmo Bowl numbers for the Hilltoppers. Zappe had 5,967 yards passing, more than 1,000 more than second-place Bryce Young of Alabama. He had 62 touchdown passes. No one else had more than 50.

The Falcons passed on the opportunity to take Matt Ryan’s long-term successor in the 2021 Draft when they took Kyle Pitts at No. 4 overall. There isn’t a quarterback considered to be as good of a prospect as Justin Fields or Mac Jones, who were both available at four.

However, one or more of these players should be available in the second round when the Falcons have two picks. Taking a quarterback in the second round, or beyond, would lessen the pressure of him playing right away and wouldn’t prohibit the Falcons from being contenders in the Bryce Young / C.J. Stroud sweepstakes in 2022.

Ryan will be 37 before the start of next season and has two years remaining on his contract.

Here’s a look at how NFL Draft Bible Ranks the quarterbacks in this class.

1) Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, 4,319 yards, 42 TDs, 7 INTs

2) Matt Corral, Ole Miss, 3,349 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs

3) Carson Strong, Nevada, 4,175 yards, 36 TDs, 8 INTs

4) Malik Willis, Liberty, 2,862 yards, 27 TDs, 12 INTs

5) Sam Howell, UNC, 3,056 yards, 24 TDs, 9 INTs

6) Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati, 3,334 yards, 30 TDs, 8 INTs

7) Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, 5,967 yards, 62 TDs, 11 INTs

Senior Bowl practice begins on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. CST. We will have highlights and analysis after each day of practice this week.