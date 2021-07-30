2022 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it — which means that it is time to get ready for what lies ahead. With the upcoming college football season getting ready to get underway, all eyes are on who will be on the rise.

With last year's draft in the past, NFL teams are preparing their upcoming draft boards. This means that The NFL Draft Bible is preparing for another draft year with 2022 NFL Draft rankings.

Here are our draft rankings at each position — which will give you a look at how we view the prospects that will be entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

