Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search

2022 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

Ranking the entire 2022 NFL Draft class.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it — which means that it is time to get ready for what lies ahead. With the upcoming college football season getting ready to get underway, all eyes are on who will be on the rise.

With last year's draft in the past, NFL teams are preparing their upcoming draft boards. This means that The NFL Draft Bible is preparing for another draft year with 2022 NFL Draft rankings.

Here are our draft rankings at each position — which will give you a look at how we view the prospects that will be entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

  • 10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT
  • 9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO
  • 8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER
  • 8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER
  • 7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP
  • 7.3-7.0 = BACKUP
  • 6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER
  • 6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL
  • 5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD
  • 5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL
  • 4.9-0.0 = REJECT

READ MORE:

Top Five Oklahoma Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Top Five USC Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Top Five Cincinnati Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Top Five Georgia Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

Top Five North Carolina Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Top Five Arizona State Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Top Five Florida Gator Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Top Five Ole Miss Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Top Five Iowa State Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Top Five Boston College Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

garrett wilson
Prospect Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

south carolina gamecocks
News

Latest NFL Draft News

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLIX

jordan veasy
News

Latest Alternative Football News

USATSI_14968714
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Deslin Alexandre, Defensive End, Pittsburgh Panthers

USATSI_15017378
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: SirVocea Dennis, Linebacker, Pittsburgh Panthers

USATSI_15030490
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Reed Blankenship, Safety, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

USATSI_13611727
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Beau Corrales, Wide Receiver, UNC Tarheels

Aaron Rodgers (2)
News

Latest NFL News