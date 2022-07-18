Skip to main content

Falcons WR Drake London: Most Impactful Rookie?

Top 10 picks often come with high expectations, and London is no different.

When tight end Kyle Pitts was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he was added to an offense featuring receivers Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage and quarterback Matt Ryan.

Less than a year later, Pitts will enter his second professional season with none of the above still on the team, other than the suspended Ridley. With the team in need of playmakers to surround Pitts, adding weapons quickly became a top offseason priority.

Enter USC receiver Drake London.

Atlanta used the No. 8 overall selection on the 6-4, 219-pounder earlier this offseason and will need him to play up to the standard of being a top 10 pick for the offense to take a step forward. If outside expectations are any indication, the 20-year-old will do just that.

London has been tapped to have the biggest immediate impact among all rookies, according to The Athletic

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

C7ULBXP54R4IPUACB7I3HUI6QE
Play

Falcons Training Camp: 3 To Watch Offensive Line

As the Atlanta Falcons head towards training camp, Falcon Report highlights three players on the offensive line to monitor in the preseason.

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Dean Pees Atlanta Falcons
Play

Falcons Coach Dean Pees Reveals Defense's Approach: 'We Need to Expect to Win'

Where does Atlanta's defense need the most improvement?

By Daniel Flick5 hours ago
5 hours ago
rjv79pydsnqh29ybjttq
Play

Falcons Top Fantasy Football Breakout Candidate?

Which rookie playmaker tops the list?

By Daniel Flick and Jeremy BrenerJul 17, 2022
Jul 17, 2022

Falcons receiver Drake London gets my vote because of his talent and the opportunity in Atlanta. Marcus Mariota is a bridge quarterback, but beyond tight end Kyle Pitts, Atlanta’s pass-catching depth chart is uninspiring, which should help give London the most targets among all rookie receivers. - The Athletic's Dane Brugler

London, viewed as an immediate starter from the second he was drafted, is likely to play the role of "X" receiver in Atlanta's offense, but head coach Arthur Smith often moves his weapons around in order to maximize matchups.

Atlanta has now given Pitts a running mate, with the 6-6, 246-pound tight end poised to form an interchangeable duo with London, giving Smith plenty of options to put his young weapons in favorable positions. The former USC star has already dubbed himself and Pitts as "twin towers."

London will be featured early and often in Atlanta, as his catch radius and ball skills enable him to beat defenders without much separation needed, and his physicality after the catch will create additional yardage.

The game plan and targets are expected to be there for London. Now, it's up to the Falcons' top pick to capitalize on the opportunity, asserting himself as the league's most impactful first-year star.

C7ULBXP54R4IPUACB7I3HUI6QE
News

Falcons Training Camp: 3 To Watch Offensive Line

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
Dean Pees Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Coach Dean Pees Reveals Defense's Approach: 'We Need to Expect to Win'

By Daniel Flick5 hours ago
rjv79pydsnqh29ybjttq
News

Falcons Top Fantasy Football Breakout Candidate?

By Daniel Flick and Jeremy BrenerJul 17, 2022
Ade Ogundeji
News

Falcons Pass Rusher Poised for 'Major Step Forward,' Says Coach

By Daniel FlickJul 17, 2022
17345477
News

LB Mykal Walker: Falcons Best-Kept Secret?

By Daniel FlickJul 16, 2022
AR444OHIJJEPBKJL2PMH774SB4
News

'Extremely Intelligent': Falcons LB Coach Raves Over Rookie Troy Andersen

By Daniel FlickJul 16, 2022
Kyle Pitts
News

Will TE Kyle Pitts Lead Falcons in Targets?

By Daniel FlickJul 16, 2022
4P2KY6EQI5GONJVZ2F3ZORJSJI
News

Julio Jones: Here's Why Falcons Should Kiss, Make Up & Sign WR

By Daniel FlickJul 15, 2022