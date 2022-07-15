Julio Jones: Here's Why Falcons Should Kiss, Make Up & Sign WR

From the moment the Atlanta Falcons moved up 21 picks to select Julio Jones in the 2011 NFL Draft, the receiver played an integral role in guiding the franchise to one of its most successful decades, headlined by four playoff appearances.

Though Jones claimed he'd be a "Falcon for life," the former Alabama star parted ways with Atlanta last offseason. Seemingly wanting no part of the Falcons' new regime, Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans, whom he played 10 games for prior to being released in March.

With Jones now on the open market and the Falcons in need of offensive weapons, is it time the franchise and now-33-year-old rekindle their relationship? There are three key reasons why the answer might just be "yes."

Topping the list for a potential reunion is opportunity. In Atlanta, Jones would be able to slide into a receiver room without an established top target, though rookie first-rounder Drake London and recently acquired third-year pro Bryan Edwards will be given a chance to prove they can fill that role.

Behind the two newcomers are Olamide Zaccheaus and Damiere Byrd, among others. While Jones lately hasn't performed at the level he did throughout his first several seasons in the league, the seven-time Pro Bowler would almost certainly find himself in a starting role.

Another element of opportunity for Jones is the chance to mentor London, Edwards and the rest of Atlanta's young receivers. Towards the end of Jones' injury-riddled final season with the Falcons, the five-time All-Pro adopted something of a coaching role in a receiver's room that included Zaccheaus and Calvin Ridley.

While Jones has nothing personally to gain from passing on his knowledge, he's proven it's something he's interested in doing. For him, what better place to do it than for the franchise where he best applied his skills?

Jones likely won't require a significant payday, but with rosters largely set around the league, few teams have money laying around. Atlanta, however, is one of them, as the team has over $12.5 million available.

One way or another, the Falcons will be paying Jones in 2022; his last contract with the team is still on the books to a tune of $15.5 million in dead money. Atlanta certainly has the funds and opportunity to entice Jones, but there's also a personal factor that can seal the deal for his return.

Jones' legacy as an NFL receiver is largely set. With his numbers and accolades, Jones is almost certainly a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee. At this point in his career, there's nothing left for him to prove.

Except for that one promise made by Jones in Sept. 2019 after agreeing to a contract extension. Those eight words - "I'm committed to being a Falcon for life" - that proved untrue, resulting in a strained relationship between Jones and Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

The broken promise and lack of communication between the two sides resulted in a messy breakup. But now, with the Falcons presenting an opportunity to re-invent Jones, the cap space needed to bring him in, and the chance to close his time - and legacy - in Atlanta on a high, the two might just be right for each other once again.