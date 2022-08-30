Two changes in the look of the offense are underway. The Atlanta Falcons roster will be reduced to just 53 players as the team prepares for the season by 4 p.m. today. And out the door are: Qadree Ollison, the former fifth-round draft pick led Falcons in rushing touchdowns as a rookie; receiver Frank Darby; MyCole Pruitt; Justin Shaffer; Stanley Berryhill; and Caleb Huntley.

In less than two weeks' time, the group of 53 will face the New Orleans in the season opener.

Most of the slots on the roster are solidified by the veterans on the team, but there are several rookies and young players fighting for a spot on the Falcons ... and their fate will be determined today.

Among the team's biggest position battles include the running backs, wide receivers and linebackers ...

Saturday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars made Arthur Smith and the coaching staff's decision difficult when it came to the running backs. Fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier is a lock to make the team, but Caleb Huntley and Qadree Ollison still faced the bubble.

The wide receiver race throughout training camp has been one of the more exciting battles to watch. Will D-II longshot Jared Bernhardt crack the roster, especially with Darby out?

There are also a couple linebackers who are hoping to not turn in their playbooks today. The fate of undrafted linebacker Nate Landman and Quinton Bell, both preseason standouts, will be determined today.

Stick with Falcon Report throughout the day as we update who's in and who's out ...

