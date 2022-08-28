Skip to main content

Can Atlanta Hometown RB Caleb Huntley Make Falcons 53-Man Roster?

Headlined by Caleb Huntley, the Atlanta Falcons showcased the potential of the backfield following a preseason victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, many are expecting the Atlanta Falcons to be the worst team in the league. But following a 2-1 outing during the preseason, the Falcons proved they might have the talent to surpass the modest expectations.  

One area of progress Atlanta has showcased during the 2022 preseason has been the production of the backfield. The Falcons closed out the preseason rushing for 135 yards during their 28-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday

With Caleb Huntley leading the way with 86 yards on 19 carries, the Falcons' finished their three-game preseason schedule averaging 139.3 rushing yards. Atlanta's preseason production appears to be a complete 180 from the 85.4 rushing yards the franchise averaged during the 2021 campaign.

Can Huntley - the 5-10, 229-pound Ball State product who was a UDFA rookie last year jumping from Ball State onto his hometown-Falcons practice squad - help?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18939669

'New Opportunity': How Ready is Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder?

Despite picking up the preseason win, there's still much for Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder to learn.

By Cole Thompson
Qadree Ollison
Play

Falcons Final 53-Man Roster Projection: Which Preseason Standouts Miss the Cut?

Predicting in who's in and who's out, with final roster cut day quickly approaching.

By Daniel Flick
c61b95cb92e54fd681800b0e4885c906
Play

Falcons Rookie Report: Who Looks Good After Preseason Finale?

Preseason is a crucial time to evaluate rookies, and the Falcons should like what they've seen thus far.

By Daniel Flick

"They ran hard, but it takes all 11 of us in the run game," coach Arthur Smith said. "I thought the line, the receivers, they blocked. When you're in the fourth quarter with the lead and watching these guys come off the ball and churning off two-yard runs to eight, to nine. Huntley popped a big one, but it takes all 11 to run the football for us.”

Huntley seems on the bubble here at Tuesday's cutdown to 53 nears. But the second-year prospect has a shot to stick alongside Tyler Allgeier and Qadree Ollison. ... and, of couse, Cordarrelle Patterson.

The Falcons' lack of talent in the backfield forced the organization to rely heavily upon Patterson last year, and the receiver-turned-runner produced. But after three successful preseason games, maybe the Falcons are showing they could benefit from utilizing a running back corps by committee in 2022.

And maybe Locust Grove's own Caleb Huntley is ready to help.

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

USATSI_18939669
News

'New Opportunity': How Ready is Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder?

By Cole Thompson
Qadree Ollison
News

Falcons Final 53-Man Roster Projection: Which Preseason Standouts Miss the Cut?

By Daniel Flick
c61b95cb92e54fd681800b0e4885c906
News

Falcons Rookie Report: Who Looks Good After Preseason Finale?

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_18939016
News

Falcons 28, Jaguars 12 Notebook: Rookies Star as Cutdown Day Nears

By Daniel Flick
Qadree Ollison
News

Falcons 28, Jaguars 12: Atlanta Running Into Season With Win

By Jeremy Brener
Troy Andersen
News

WATCH: Falcons Rookie LB Intercepts Jags QB E.J. Perry

By Jeremy Brener
Tyler Allgeier
News

WATCH: Falcons Rookie Tyler Allgeier Scores 2nd TD vs. Jags

By Jeremy Brener
Caleb Huntley
News

WATCH: Falcons RB Caleb Huntley Punches It In For TD vs. Jaguars

By Jeremy Brener