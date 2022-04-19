Skip to main content

Falcons Sign Olamide Zaccheaus; Bigger Role in 2022?

The Atlanta Falcons are bringing back a potential starting wide receiver.

The Atlanta Falcons are adding some familiarity to their wide receiver room after Olamide Zaccheaus signed his restricted free agency tender Tuesday.

The team tendered wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus at $2.433 million.

Zaccheaus enjoyed his best NFL season to date in 2021, logging 31 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns, all career-highs for the former Virginia Cavalier.

Bringing Zaccheaus back is a small move, but a necessary one given the team's lack of depth at the position.

With Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season after betting on games and Russell Gage hopping over to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, the Falcons still have a major hole in the offense, and Zaccheaus returning doesn't fulfill it.

