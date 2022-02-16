No Calvin Ridley, So Odell Beckham Jr. Signs with Falcons? Why It Works

With the Falcons' roster thin at wide receiver, there is one option that fits best for quarterback Matt Ryan.

Can the Atlanta Falcons count on Calvin Ridley?

Ridley is at a crossroads of sorts with his football career, and one option is just to step away from the game entirely. While that's not the only option, his future might not be in Atlanta. (A trade is our bet.)

The Falcons desperately need to find a No. 1 wide receiver either in the draft or free agency. And there is one available that now brings a culture of winning that many thought he would never see.

Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr. might be the best fit for quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

Beckham Jr. has seen a lot in his relatively short NFL career, and a lot of teams. From the Giants to the Browns, to free agency, then to the Rams, he's never been considered the best locker room guy, except for those who have played with him.

And on Sunday, after a non-contact injury sidelined him for the game, he showed what kind of teammate he has developed into. Rather than spending the rest of the game in the locker room undergoing treatment, Beckham Jr. remained on the sideline, cheering on his team until teammate Aaron Donald sacked Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow to secure a Rams Super Bowl Championship.

When Ryan has been at his best is when he's got a Roddy White or Julio Jones to throw the ball to. Those guys made plays, and Ryan knew he could force the matter with both of them and achieve success on the play. We saw that kind of chemistry late last season between Ryan and wideout Russell Gage Jr., and Falcons fans hope that develops between Ryan and tight end Kyle Pitts too.

With Beckham Jr. being such a "go get the ball" receiver one can only imagine how involved he would be in the Atlanta offense. And while the chances the Falcons can sign Beckham Jr. are slim, they have to try.

There is his rehab to be considered. Maybe that lowers his price. And then there is this:

Now that he has a ring, Beckham Jr. can focus once again on jaw-dropping catches, putting up big numbers, and being the focus of attention like he did early in his career with the Giants - with the "good locker room guy'' showing up in Atlanta, without the young OBJ silliness.

Maybe the best place for that to happen is in Atlanta, with Ryan throwing him the ball.

