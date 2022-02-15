Skip to main content

Matt vs. Matt: Falcons' Ryan & Rams Stafford: Who's the Hall of Famer?

Does winning a Super Bowl really have that much weight on the likeliness of a player getting into the Hall of Fame?

Does a Super Bowl win negate the lack of career accolades when it comes to the NFL Hall of Fame? 

Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman does not think it should - at least not when it comes to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. 

Sherman, in reflecting on the celebration of Stafford as the winning QB in Sunday's Super Bowl, actually compared getting into the Hall of Fame in this modern age to getting a "participation trophy." 

How did this all start? Michael Robinson on "Good Morning Football'' claims that Stafford is now a Hall of Fame candidate - all from winning the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Sherman pointed out the lack of awards Stafford has in his NFL career, including, "No All-Decade team. No All-Pro. No MVP. One Pro Bowl, even mentioning that Stafford wasn't even the MVP of this 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Bengals. 

On thing Sherman did mention: The fact that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has an MVP. 

So why don't we look up the Matt vs. Matt Hall of Fame challenge? 

Matt Ryan2
17DEAC8B-687F-45A9-9F36-92F1173A171E
USATSI_17443822_168388359_lowres
Matt Ryan1
USATSI_17300336_168388359_lowres

Matt Ryan

Recommended Articles

staff ryan
Play

Matt vs. Matt: Falcons' Ryan & Rams Stafford: Who's the Hall of Famer?

Does winning a Super Bowl really have that much weight on the likelihood of a player getting into the Hall of Fame?

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
USATSI_16786011
Play

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Add Playmaking Defensive Back

The Atlanta Falcons find a primo partner opposite A.J. Terrell the first post-Super Bowl mock draft

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
C6067DCA-549C-45B5-A823-2295CADA36F0
Play

Matthew Stafford's Rams Edge Bengals in Super Bowl XVI: Can Falcons Be Next?

The Falcons can keep climbing, with tight end Kyle Pitts and cornerback A.J. Terrell the dual foundation of it all.

21 hours ago
21 hours ago
  • 4x Pro Bowl
  • 1x MVP
  • 1x All-pro
  • NO Super Bowl Championship

Matt Stafford:

  • 1x Pro Bowl
  • 0 MVP
  • 0 All-pro
  • ONE Super Bowl Championship. 

Now the question is: Does winning a Super Bowl really have that much weight on the likelihood of a player getting into the Hall of Fame? 

We would say that is the aspect that makes this Matt vs. Matt debate such an interesting one. 

Ryan had his chance to have that extra "one-up" on Stafford; the extra point that would seemingly get him into the Hall of Fame without the other accomplishments he has made in his career. 

Blowing a 28-3 lead in your only Super Bowl appearance, though? Hopefully that stat doesn't count against Ryan when his for the Hall of Fame time comes. 

staff ryan
News

Matt vs. Matt: Falcons' Ryan & Rams Stafford: Who's the Hall of Famer?

1 minute ago
USATSI_16786011
News

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Add Playmaking Defensive Back

6 hours ago
C6067DCA-549C-45B5-A823-2295CADA36F0
News

Matthew Stafford's Rams Edge Bengals in Super Bowl XVI: Can Falcons Be Next?

21 hours ago
ryan staff
News

Rams vs. Bengals: What Can Matt Ryan's Falcons Learn from Super Bowl LVI?

Feb 13, 2022
brady russ deshaun
News

Tom Brady to Un-Retire - To Bucs or 49ers?

Feb 13, 2022
Terry Fontenot Arthur Smith Graphics
News

GM Terry Fontenot, Year 2: How to Measure Falcons 'Success'?

Feb 13, 2022
deion money
News

Deion Sanders EXCLUSIVE: Would Falcons Great Ever Coach in NFL?

Feb 12, 2022
E8A729EB-2D50-408A-8E26-4A4A2D344CDF
News

NFL Honors, Falcons Style: Dan Quinn, Bryant Young, No. 1 Atlanta Fan

Feb 12, 2022