Falcons Injuries: Steven Means, Russell Gage Exit vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons are down one player on each side of the ball.

The Atlanta Falcons don't have much depth along their defensive line. That shallow depth will be tested Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That's because defensive end Steven Means left with an injury. Means suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter.

Tampa Bay scored a touchdown three plays after Means left.

Means looked to be in pain and stayed on the field for a couple minutes, but was able to get up and walk to the sidelines on his own.

Later in the second quarter, wide receiver Russell Gage left the game with an ankle injury.

His return is questionable.

Gage caught two passes for 10 yards after not factoring into the offense last week. With Gage out, expect Calvin Ridley, Tajae Sharpe and Olamide Zaccheaus to soak up extra targets.

