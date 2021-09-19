September 19, 2021
Falcons Injuries: Steven Means, Russell Gage Exit vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons are down one player on each side of the ball.
Author:

The Atlanta Falcons don't have much depth along their defensive line. That shallow depth will be tested Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That's because defensive end Steven Means left with an injury. Means suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter.

Tampa Bay scored a touchdown three plays after Means left.

Means looked to be in pain and stayed on the field for a couple minutes, but was able to get up and walk to the sidelines on his own.

Falcons Injuries: Steven Means, Russell Gage Exit vs. Buccaneers





