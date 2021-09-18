LISTEN: Is This Matt Ryan's Final Season With Falcons?

When Matt Ryan became the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, George W. Bush was still President of the United States. Now, three presidents later, Ryan is still the quarterback for the Falcons.

But could this year be his last?

At age 36, Ryan is in the twilight of his hall-of-fame caliber career, and not many quarterbacks like him are interested in quarterbacking a rebuilding team.

While he's the longest-tenured Falcon and there is a legacy he's built by being an Atlanta lifer, you have to wonder if Ryan is pondering life outside of Atlanta for one last chance at chasing a Lombardi Trophy.

The same question could be posed for the Falcons. As a rebuilding team, would they prefer to find a younger piece to prepare them for a post-Ryan future?

And, is it worth paying Ryan to be a $48 million cap hit next season when the team is not in a place to contend.

Ryan does have an out in his contract at the end of the season, which further pushes the idea that 2021 season could be Ryan's last in Atlanta.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman discusses what's at stake this weekend and this season for the Falcons, head coach Arthur Smith, and quarterback Ryan.

He discusses the importance of the Falcons improving in Week 2, and how it could help better evaluate a player like Kaleb McGary or a coach like Smith.

Then, he discusses Ryan's future in Atlanta and how it's tied to winning. He breaks down how Ryan's contract makes it difficult for the Falcons to justify continuing to pay him if they're not getting results on the field, why the Justin Fields vs. Kyle Pitts conversation isn't going away, and learning past lessons from teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in regards to the Falcons finding a successor to Ryan down the road.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

