Clash of the Titans: Atlanta Falcons Feature Six Former Tennessee Players

When the Atlanta Falcons hired Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith ahead of the 2021 season to become the latest head coach, they knew he would bring some of his style from Tennessee along with him to Atlanta.

However, they might not have guessed that he'd bring six of his former players with him.

With the signing of wide receiver Cameron Batson on Wednesday, there are now six former Titans that have signed with the Falcons this offseason. The other five are quarterback Marcus Mariota, running back Jeremy McNichols, tight end Anthony Firkser, linebacker Rashaan Evans and long snapper Beau Brinkley (currently on injured reserve).

All of those players apart from Mariota played for the Titans back in 2021.

Before arriving in Atlanta, Smith spent a decade as an assistant in Nashville, working his way up from quality control coach all the way to offensive coordinator.

Seeing all of these former Titans want to come to Atlanta is a sign of how strong Smith builds relationships with players. It also shows what kind of team Smith is trying to build.

And if you're looking at a team to try and mimic in order to exit your own rebuild phase, the Titans are a good choice.

The Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season and are built by the running game. By swapping out Matt Ryan for Mariota and adding a number of running backs to the backfield, Smith is carving out the team in his image, one that succeeded mightily in Tennessee.

Obviously, there are differences. The Titans have Derrick Henry and the Falcons do not, but the Falcons should be about building a winning culture at this stage in their evolution. And all signs point to positive vibes in Atlanta.