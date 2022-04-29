Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Falcons Trade Up, Select Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

The Falcons fill one of their biggest needs with their second pick.

The Atlanta Falcons needed to add a pass rusher in the NFL Draft, and they did so with their second pick of the class.

With the 38th pick in the draft, the Falcons selected Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie.

USATSI_17111586

Arnold Ebiketie

USATSI_17837499

Arnold Ebiketie

Falcons DC Dean Pees Impressed with Arthur Smith

Dean Pees

FOLLOW EVERY FALCONS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!

The Falcons had to pay to acquire Ebiketie, trading up five spots with the New York Giants from 43 to 38 while also throwing in No. 114 to select the Penn State defensive end.

Ebiketie, 23, stands 6-2 and weighs 250 pounds hailing from Yaounde, Cameroon. He started his collegiate career playing three seasons with the Temple Owls before transferring to Penn State ahead of the 2021 season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18169286
Play

Falcons Pass on Malik Willis, Select Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

By Falcon Report Staff20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
USATSI_18170353
Play

Drake to Drake: How A Rapper's Bet Made USC's London The Falcons Next Star Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons can thank Terry Fontenot for adding Drake London to their receiving corp, but also owe a shout out to Drake, the rapper

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Copy of DrSpPoOverlay2ppl
Play

'Welcome To The Gang': Falcons Legend Roddy White Excited About Drake London Pick

Plenty of fans and media are happy with the Falcons No. 8 overall pick.

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
5 hours ago

In 2021, he had his best season to date with the Nittany Lions. Ebiketie recorded 62 tackles, 18 for loss and 9.5 sacks.

Those sacks will come in handy for the Falcons, considering the team placed dead last in the league last year in sacks with just 18 in 17 games. The next-worst team recorded 29 sacks, 11 more than the Falcons.

Arthur Smith Protects Offensive Line

Arthur Smith

Arthur Blank..

Arthur Blank

Terry Fontenot

Terry Fontenot

The Falcons had 11 players register a sack last season. Of the 11, just four finished the year with multiple sacks. Of those four, Deion Jones is the only one returning to Atlanta. Foye Oluokun is signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dante Fowler Jr. was released by the team in February.

The pass rushing numbers for Atlanta last season were alarming. The Falcons struggle getting to the quarterback, but with picking Ebiketie, the team should struggle a little bit less.

USATSI_18169286
News

Falcons Pass on Malik Willis, Select Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

By Falcon Report Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18170353
News

Drake to Drake: How A Rapper's Bet Made USC's London The Falcons Next Star Receiver

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
Copy of DrSpPoOverlay2ppl
News

'Welcome To The Gang': Falcons Legend Roddy White Excited About Drake London Pick

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
USATSI_18170121
News

Falcons Draft: Does Drake London Make The Grade?

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
USATSI_18169291
News

Can Falcons Make Malik Willis 'Hometown Hero' in Round 2?

By Coty Davis6 hours ago
ridder
News

QB Watch: Could Falcons Draft Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder?

By Coty Davis6 hours ago
USATSI_18170283
News

Can Drake London Be 'The Next Calvin Ridley' for Falcons?

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
london pitts
News

Can New Falcons Pick Drake London Coexist With Kyle Pitts?

By Daniel Flick7 hours ago