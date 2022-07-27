Falcons Training Camp Notebook: CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice

The Atlanta Falcons defense is looking to improve from its dismal 2021 performance.

That all starts with training camp and the preparation the team is making to become one of the league's most-improved units.

Here's everything of note on defense from the first day of camp ...

OLIVER BACK ON THE FIELD

Atlanta's secondary suffered a major blow when nickel corner Isaiah Oliver went down with a knee injury early last season, but he's back with the team on a one-year deal and is primed to start in the slot once again.

Oliver's timetable to return was never disclosed, leading to questions surrounding his availability entering camp. However, he was on the field for the opening session, sporting a knee brace, though he didn't play in any of the team drills.

The Falcons will be keen to see how Oliver moves, some 10 months removed from his injury. His main competition comes in the form of second-year pro Darren Hall and free agent addition Mike Ford, with A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward having the outside spots locked down.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees is a noted fan of Oliver and believes his absence had significant effects on the unit's success. With Oliver back in the fold and six weeks ahead to get back up to speed, the arrow is pointing up for Pees' group.

YOUNG SAFETY TANDEM GETTING THEIR OPPORTUNITY

Earlier this offseason, Pees said that safeties Jaylinn Hawkins and Richie Grant would "get their opportunity" to prove they can start on the back end of Atlanta's defense. Though camp is just one practice in, Pees' words are already proving true, as Hawkins and Grant started as the team's first-team safeties.

Atlanta brought back veteran Erik Harris, who started all 12 games he appeared in a season ago, meaning there were three players for two spots. However, with the Falcons building towards the future, Grant, a second-year pro, and Hawkins, a third-year pro, are where the team is headed.

Still, Harris is the consistent, dependable presence, and if Grant and Hawkins are unable to perform at a high level, the Falcons won't hesitate to put him back in the mix. In the meantime, Atlanta realizes that they need their young safeties to be key parts of the defensive rebuild, and it's up to Grant and Hawkins to prove they can be foundational pieces moving forward.